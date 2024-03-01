TORONTO, March 1, 2024 /CNW/ - The new Lawrence Heights Community Recreation & Child Care Centre is being built in Toronto after a joint federal and municipal investment of more than $150 million.

Announced by MP Marco Mendicino, Mayor Oliva Chow, Deputy Mayor Jennifer McKelvie, and Deputy Mayor Mike Colle, this project will build a new, energy efficient community centre that will replace the current facility in Lawrence Heights.

Designed to minimize carbon emissions, the facility will feature two pools; a double gymnasium with a raised track; fitness, dance, and aerobic studios; weights and conditioning rooms; multi-purpose rooms; a community kitchen; and space for a social services office. Indigenous place keeping elements will also be included in the design.

The facility will serve over 48,000 people. It is an integral part of the Toronto Community Housing Corporation's revitalization project within the community aiming to transform the neighbourhood including through rebuilding affordable housing units.

Quotes

"Today's historic federal funding announcement under the Green and Inclusive Community Buildings program will see the construction of a new community centre in Lawrence Heights, one of the largest public housing communities in Canada. This new community centre will be resident focused, provide a multitude of services, and create a safe and inclusive space. Revitalizing our neighbourhoods is an important priority for the federal government, and our investment in this project will contribute to a higher quality of life for the community."

The Honourable Marco Mendicino, Member of Parliament for Eglinton—Lawrence, on behalf of the Honourable Sean Fraser, Minister of Housing, Infrastructure and Communities

"This is a wonderful example of how Federal and Municipal governments can come together and work towards creating better communities and recreational opportunities that are so important to the health and wellbeing of our residents. We would like to thank the Federal government for their significant funding which will go towards building a beautiful community recreation and child care centre that will serve generations to come."

Her Worship Olivia Chow, Mayor of the City of Toronto

"I am thrilled that this community will have access to this beautiful, new, high-performance, multi-purpose facility. As this neighbourhood continues to grow and transform, it's essential that local residents have access to a modern facility that they need and deserve. It will provide new programs and services that will support the success and well-being of the community and a safe space for youth."

Mike Colle, Deputy Mayor for the City of Toronto and Councillor for Eglinton—Lawrence

"This new community and child care centre is a City of Toronto facility of the future. This centre will help us meet Toronto's goal of becoming a net zero city while providing more child care opportunities for families in the Lawrence Heights Community. We are proud to deliver a state-of-the-art facility and gathering place that specifically meets the needs of the very diverse neighbourhoods that surround it."

Jennifer McKelvie, Deputy Mayor for the City of Toronto, Councillor for Scarborough—Rouge Park, Infrastructure and Environment Committee Chair

Quick Facts

The federal government is investing $25 million in this project through the Green and Inclusive Community Buildings program (GICB) and the City of Toronto is planning to contribute $128 million .

in this project through the Green and Inclusive Community Buildings program (GICB) and the is planning to contribute . The newly constructed Lawrence Heights Community Recreation Centre is expected to operate with net-zero emissions and meet the Canada Green Building Council's Zero Carbon Building Design Standards.

The GICB program aims to improve the places Canadians work, learn, play, live and come together by cutting pollution, reducing costs, and supporting thousands of good jobs. Through green and other upgrades to existing public community buildings and new builds in underserved communities, the GICB program helps ensure community facilities are inclusive, accessible, and have a long service life, while also helping Canada move towards its net-zero objectives by 2050.

move towards its net-zero objectives by 2050. At least 10 percent of funding is allocated to projects serving First Nations, Inuit, and Métis communities, including Indigenous populations in urban centres.

The GICB program was created in support of Canada's Strengthened Climate Plan: A Healthy Environment and a Healthy Economy. It is supporting the Plan's first pillar through the reduction of greenhouse gas emissions, the increase of energy efficiency, and helping develop higher resilience to climate change.

Strengthened Climate Plan: A Healthy Environment and a Healthy Economy. It is supporting the Plan's first pillar through the reduction of greenhouse gas emissions, the increase of energy efficiency, and helping develop higher resilience to climate change. The program is providing $1.5 billion over five years towards green and accessible retrofits, repairs or upgrades.

