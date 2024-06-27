WINNIPEG, MB, June 27, 2024 /CNW/ - The governments of Canada and Manitoba are working together to help businesses, municipalities, and not-for-profit organizations reduce pollution and access clean technology. This will help save money and energy and create jobs, while building strong, resilient communities.

Today, Terry Duguid, Parliamentary Secretary to the Prime Minister and Special Advisor for Water, on behalf of the Honourable Steven Guilbeault, Minister of Environment and Climate Change, was joined by the Honourable Tracy Schmidt, Minister of Environment and Climate Change for Manitoba to announce up to $10.9 million to support a first round of 32 projects that have been approved for funding under Manitoba's Merit-Based Program. The investment was made possible thanks to a $9.4 million federal investment from the Low Carbon Economy Fund (LCEF) and $1.5 million from the provincial government.

The Manitoba Merit-Based Program is designed to fund projects that will:

Reduce greenhouse gas emissions, including switching from the combustion of fossil fuels to renewable energy

Promote growth in the low-carbon economy and green job creation

Support industry competitiveness

Improve energy efficiency and reduce energy costs

The 32 projects announced today include:

Twenty-four projects from the agricultural sector, the majority of which still rely on propane or natural gas for irrigation, grain drying, and transfer and handling systems. According to the government of Manitoba , this investment will help these projects upgrade or make the switch to renewable energy. This will contribute to greenhouse gas emissions reductions of over 7,310 tonnes by 2030, which is equivalent to removing over 2,200 vehicles from Manitoba's roads.

Eight other projects are divided between not-for-profit organizations, social housing, and municipal development projects focused on fuel switching and reducing energy costs.

The Governments of Canada and the Province of Manitoba have already collaborated on different initiatives designed to help reduce greenhouse gas emissions and accelerate the switch to renewable energy. The scope of projects announced today shows both Canada's and Manitoba's engagement in achieving climate goals and building a strong, green, and more prosperous economy for Manitobans.

Quotes

"Since the Government of Canada launched the Low Carbon Economy Fund, we have seen an incredible response from communities across Canada who want to cut their pollution and be more energy efficient. The 32 projects announced today are important investments that will continue to get us closer to reaching our national emissions reduction goals and building more resilient communities."

– Terry Duguid, Parliamentary Secretary to the Prime Minister and Special Advisor for Water

"We know climate change poses a significant threat to our province and requires real action from all levels of government and that is why we are working in partnership with the Government of Canada to support these important projects across Manitoba. We are committed to taking meaningful climate action to protect Manitoba's lands and waters and work towards net-zero targets."

– The Honourable Tracy Schmidt, Minister of Environment and Climate for Manitoba

"We at Rutherford Farms have made many changes on our farm over the years to make it more sustainable. The funding we received from the Low Carbon Economy Fund program is helping us move to our latest goal to become a net-zero emissions farm."

– Rick Rutherford, President and Owner, Rutherford Farms

Quick facts

The Low Carbon Economy Fund is an important part of Canada's climate action plans, helping put Canada on a path to achieving net-zero emissions by 2050.

This funding is part of an agreement between the governments of Canada and Manitoba under the Low Carbon Economy Leadership Fund .

The Manitoba -administered Merit-Based Program, which was announced in 2023 , is an application-based grant incentive program that is funded under Canada's Low Carbon Economy Fund ( $25 million ) and the government of Manitoba ( $6.25 million ).

As Canada moves toward a net-zero economy, people across the Prairies are taking action and leading to take advantage of growing economic development opportunities that are shaping a sustainable and inclusive future for everyone.

These investments are in line with the Government of Canada's commitments through the Framework to Build a Green Prairie Economy to deliver good jobs through greater collaboration across levels of government and by working more closely with Prairie stakeholders on their priorities for a cleaner and sustainable economy that leaves no one behind.

