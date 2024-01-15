HALIFAX, NS, Jan. 15, 2024 /CNW/ - The development of a tailored framework for an Atlantic Innovation Initiative designed to develop solutions for the rapid expansion of housing supply for the Atlantic provinces was the focus of today's discussions between Minister Sean Fraser and the Atlantic Provincial housing ministers during their meeting in Halifax today.

Both the Federal and Atlantic Ministers acknowledged the momentum from recent achievements and progress already made, and agreed that continued collaboration between both levels of government is needed in order to address the challenges facing the housing sector:

Incentivizing factory built construction

Central to discussions on incentivizing the construction of factory-built homes were methods to source innovative building materials. The Ministers agreed to identify options, including non-regulatory approaches, to improve alignment of construction practices, particularly for modular and mass timber construction methods, across Atlantic Canada.

Establishing an Atlantic Canada chapter in the housing catalogue

Acknowledging the significant interest in the federal government's recently announced housing design catalogue initiative, Atlantic Ministers discussed the opportunity to collaborate with the federal government to include regional specific options within the catalogue of pre-approved home designs. This would include the development of modular housing, a sector in which the Atlantic provinces are poised to lead.

Flexibility that recognizes the unique needs of the Atlantic region

Highlighted throughout discussions was the significant change of the housing landscape in the Atlantic provinces over the last five years. Rapid population growth, both in large urban cities and in rural areas, as well as the effects of high interest rates, inflation, and labour shortages have contributed to difficulties finding affordable and available homes in the region. Ministers were united in recognizing that there is no "one size fits all" solution for addressing these issues, and that flexibility and dedicated funding is required to deliver housing solutions that respond to local needs.

The Atlantic provinces and the federal government are committed to increasing regional collaboration and working together to develop innovative construction methods, increase productivity, and create sustainability and affordability throughout Atlantic Canada's housing sector.

Quotes

"The challenges faced by the Atlantic Provinces require a 'made in the Atlantic' solution. Today's discussions reiterated our government's commitment to work collaboratively with our provincial partners to address the complex issues that impact housing supply and affordability in Atlantic Canada. The federal government will continue to use every lever at its disposal to accelerate future developments, tap into new and innovative construction methods, and create affordable and accessible housing in communities across the Atlantic provinces."

The Honourable Sean Fraser, Minister of Housing, Infrastructure and Communities

"I am encouraged by the clear demonstration today of the shared commitment to do things differently, faster, and more collaboratively, for the benefit of all our citizens. Our predominantly rural population will require unique solutions. We will continue to work with our federal partner to provide these and future initiatives in support of our growing economy and population in Nova Scotia."

The Honourable John Lohr, Minister of Municipal Affairs and Housing, Nova Scotia

"Today's meeting, like anytime I gather with my Atlantic housing counterparts, was productive and heartening. We are all in agreement that the need for safe, secure, and comfortable housing is crucial in our region. I am confident that with the federal, provincial, and municipal governments in Atlantic Canada all focused on addressing the need we will see successes in our jurisdictions."

The Honourable Jill Green, Minister Responsible for the New Brunswick Housing Corporation

"The government of Prince Edward Island appreciates the opportunity to continue discussions with our Atlantic colleagues on how we can increase our housing supply and address the affordability and accessibility issues Atlantic Canadians are facing. Building a stronger housing sector that meets the diverse and growing needs of our population takes long-term, coordinated commitment from all levels of government. We need to build on our successes, remove barriers to development, and find innovative solutions that can make a real change for our communities."

The Honourable Rob Lantz, Minister of Housing, Land and Communities, Prince Edward Island

"Newfoundland and Labrador was encouraged by today's meeting with our Atlantic and federal colleagues that focused on advancing a regional approach to drive innovation and productivity to accelerate housing supply. Strong partnerships that leverage our collective expertise and resources are crucial to addressing the diverse and growing housing needs in communities throughout our province and the Atlantic region."

The Honourable Paul Pike, Minister Responsible for the Newfoundland and Labrador Housing Corporation

