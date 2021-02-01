MONTRÉAL, Feb. 1, 2021 /CNW Telbec/ - Summary

In response to the current situation, the Science Centre is offering a virtual edition of Women and Girls in Science, an UQAM presentation. The mission of the event, held in conjunction with the UN International Day of Women and Girls in Science, is to ignite an interest in science and technology among young people and to inspire girls to pursue careers in science and technology.

A reinvented 4th edition adapted to the pandemic

According to Statistics Canada, women represent less than a quarter of the workforce in science and technology (STEM). While previous editions relied on face-to-face meetings with inspirational women, the 2021 edition will rely instead on science and technology to present inspirational women virtually. The program includes portraits of pioneers of yesterday and today, short videos made in collaboration with the UQAM's Faculty of Science, and even a classroom activity for teachers who wish to participate in the event. Finally, two online discussions are scheduled: on February 9 with Jade Raymond, Vice-President at Google & Head, Stadia Games and Entertainment at Google and on February 11 with Kathy Baig, President of the Ordre des ingénieurs du Québec, just hours before she receives an honorary doctorate from the École de technologie supérieure.

Ongoing partnership with UQAM

Even a pandemic could not keep UQAM, our presenting partner of the last three years, from collaborating on the event. Three graduate students in the Faculty of Science, Margaux Dubé, Maggy Lépine et Cindy Paquette, take on a prototyping challenge in the L'Fabrik miniseries, short videos inspired by our exhibition Fabrik, Creativity Factory. In addition, viewers will be able to meet Professor Beatrix Beisner, who is passionate about a subject as broad as it is important: the lakes of Quebec. According to the Institut de la statistique du Québec, the province has more than a million lakes and rivers, the 3rd largest fresh water reserve on the planet.

You can join the Facebook event or visit our website for more details. For photos from previous years, please visit our electronic newsroom.

About the Montréal Science Centre

The Montréal Science Centre, a division of the Canada Lands Company, is a complex dedicated to science and technology. It is characterized by its accessible, interactive approach and its showcasing of local innovation and expertise. Its partners are TELUS, Volvo, Énergir, The Beat 92.5 and La Presse +.

