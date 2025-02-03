Feb 12 Claigan Webinar - Changes in RoHS Globally - A big year of change for RoHS in the EU and China

OTTAWA, ON, Feb. 3, 2025 /CNW/ - After years of stability, 2025 is poised to bring significant changes to RoHS regulation in both the EU and China. While some may go through the five stage of grief initially, theres no denying that change is on the horizon. Expect new exemptions, the expiration of older ones, updated technical file requirements, revised international standards, and fresh labeling and reporting obligations.

This webinar will feature the Claigan 2024 risk assessment for RoHS by component - an updated version of the long-standing risk table in IEC 62321-2.

The Chinese have explained the new international due diligence changes best - "When declaring conformity with the restrictions on the use of hazardous substances in electrical and electronic products, a requirement has been added for technical supporting documents to include test reports covering high-risk components containing hazardous substances. This aims to enhance the overall credibility of the RoHS "self-declaration" conformity assessment results within the industry."

Key topics will include:

EU RoHS Exemption proposal

Change in international due diligence standard

New China RoHS standard

standard New China RoHS table

table Technical file and testing requirements

Claigan 2024 High Risk materials table

Note - due to the expected demand, there will be two (2) webinars scheduled on February 12.

Webinars - Changes in RoHS Globally

Date: 12 February 2025

Time: 10am and 2pm

Duration: 1 hour including Q&A

To Register:

10am - https://us06web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_X_ckrg_9S1efONuQp6jNGw

2pm - https://us06web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_BF1hmcooQNSNKFr8fhX6gA

or on Claigan's Website at www.claigan.com/webinars

About Claigan Environmental (www.claigan.com)

Claigan is the leading provider in restricted materials compliance (consulting and testing). Claigan has tested thousands of products for PFAS, Section 71, REACH, POP, TSCA, Prop 65, and related global compliance. Claigan is an ISO 17025 certified laboratory, expert consultancy, and is dedicated to providing practical solutions for supply chain due diligence and social responsibility.

At Claigan, our philosophy is simple: More Results, Less Journey.

* The five stages of grief are denial, anger, bargaining, depression and acceptance. Change is hard. RoHS has been static for a very long time. But even old dogs learn new tricks.

