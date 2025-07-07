Claigan Webinar - Chemical Product Labelling - Summary of global requirements for chemical product labelling

OTTAWA, ON, July 7, 2025 /CNW/ - On July 16, Claigan Environmental Inc. (www.claigan.com) will provide a walkthrough of the global requirements for chemical product labelling. Recent demands by distributors and retail partners have renewed industry interest in chemical labelling (in particular concerning the unique Canadian Consumer Chemicals and Containers Regulations (CCCR)).

This webinar will focus primarily on the labelling of consumer and professional chemical products in the US, Canada, and EU.

Chemical products (liquids, powders, gasses, and similar) have specific labelling requirements that differ from requirements for articles (physical products). In particular, consumer products tend to have regional specific labelling requirements that are not necessarily fully reflected by the Global Harmonized System (GHS).

Key topics will include:

US chemical product labelling

Canadian chemical product labelling

EU chemical product labelling

Differences between labelling of consumer vs professional products

Common requirement of proof or due diligence by distribution partners and authorities

Note - due to the expected demand, there will be two (2) webinars scheduled on July 16.

Webinars - Chemical Product Labelling

Date: 16 July 2025

Time: 10am and 2pm

Duration: 1 hour including Q&A

To Register:

10am - https://us06web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_F8Zic46KSayvz093G5p-MA

2pm - https://us06web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_-q1zPyTxR4aOmdabBlVoEA

or on Claigan's Website at www.claigan.com/webinars

About Claigan Environmental (www.claigan.com)

Claigan is the leading provider in restricted materials compliance (consulting and testing). Claigan has tested thousands of products for PFAS, Section 71, REACH, POP, TSCA, Prop 65, and related global compliance. Claigan is an ISO 17025 certified laboratory, expert consultancy, and is dedicated to providing practical solutions for supply chain due diligence and social responsibility.

At Claigan, our philosophy is simple: Less Journey, More Results.

