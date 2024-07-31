NEWMARKET, ON, July 31, 2024 /CNW/ - RCMP Federal Police have arrested a father and son on several terrorism related charges after receiving Attorney General consent to commence proceedings under s. 83 of the criminal code.

Threats to Canada's national security are a top investigational priority for the RCMP. This past weekend, GTA INSET arrested a father and son at a hotel in Richmond Hill, who were in the advanced stages of planning a serious, violent attack in Toronto. The RCMP are alleging that the accused knowingly facilitated terrorist activity in the Greater Toronto Area. There is no evidence to suggest that there is any remaining risk to the public.

Ahmed Eldidi (62) and Mostafa Eldidi (26) have each been charged with the following:

Participation in the activities of a terrorist group, contrary to Sec. 83.18 of the Criminal Code

Facilitating terrorist activity, contrary to Sec. 83.19 of the Criminal Code ;

; One count each of Possession of a weapon for dangerous purpose, contrary to Sec. 83.2 of the Criminal Code ;

; Conspiracy to commit murder, contrary to Sec. 83.27 of the Criminal Code.

In addition, Ahmed Eldidi faces an additional charge for:

Aggravated assault, contrary to Sec. 83.2 of the Criminal Code.



There is currently a section 517 publication ban in place. A section 517 publication ban prohibits the publication of any information, evidence, or representations made at or in anticipation of a bail hearing. Any bail conditions, reasons of the bail court, and any evidence or materials relied upon at the bail hearing are prohibited from disclosure.

Court for both Mostafa and Ahmed Eldidi has been scheduled for August 1, 2024 at 9AM (virtual).

GTA INSET would like to thank the Ministry of the Attorney General of Ontario, Public Prosecution Service of Canada, Canadian Security Intelligence Service, Toronto Police Service, the Canada Border Service Agency, Ontario Provincial Police, York Regional Police Service, Peel Regional Police Service, and Durham Regional Police Service for their collaboration on this successful investigation.

"I am very proud of the impressive team effort that made these arrests possible. I also want to thank our law enforcement partners in the INSET group for their invaluable assistance. The RCMP Federal Police take all threats to our national security very seriously. This was an imminent threat and we were able to prevent serious injuries or loss of life." – Assistant Commissioner Matt Peggs, Regional Commander for RCMP Federal Policing Central Region

Fast Facts

INSET (Integrated National Security Enforcement Team) is made up of representatives of the RCMP, Municipal and Provincial police forces as well as Federal and Provincial partners and agencies. INSET collects, shares, and analyzes information that concerns threats to National Security and criminal extremism/terrorism.

If you have concerns that someone is considering, planning, or preparing to commit an act of violence or to help others in committing acts of terrorism, please contact your local police service. It is incumbent to report any suspicious behaviour. If there is an immediate threat to your safety, or the safety of others, please dial 911.

Non–emergency tips can be reported to the RCMP National Security Information Network by phone at 1–800–420–5805 or online at www.rcmp.ca/report-it

