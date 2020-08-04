Fast and easy access to all your streaming content with the new Bell Streamer

All-in-one 4K HDR device included with all new Bell Alt TV Premium subscriptions

HDR device included with all new Bell Alt TV Premium subscriptions Pre-loaded access to Alt TV, Crave, Netflix, Prime Video, YouTube and many more

Access to thousands of apps in Google Play plus voice control with Google Assistant

MONTRÉAL, Aug. 4, 2020 /CNW Telbec/ - Bell today announced its latest TV innovation with the launch of Bell Streamer, the new all-in-one 4K HDR streaming device powered by Android TV that enables customers to bring all their favourite live TV, movies and on demand content directly to their big screens with Alt TV and the top streaming services and apps on Google Play.

The super compact (6.5cm x 6.5cm) Bell Streamer now offers TV customers in Ontario and Québec one-stop access to Alt TV, Crave, CTV, Fibe TV, Netflix, Prime Video, YouTube, DAZN, hayu, CBC Gem, ICI TOU.TV, Tubi and more. Bell Streamer also features Google Play for access to thousands of apps, a remote control with one-button access to Google Assistant, and the ability to cast your own videos and other content from mobile devices to your TV with Chromecast built in.

"As Canada's largest TV provider, and the consistent leader in television, streaming and content innovation, Bell is proud to take the viewing experience to the next level with Bell Streamer and Alt TV," said Rizwan Jamal, President of Bell Residential Services. "The tiny but powerful Bell Streamer is a major breakthrough in providing a simplified and convenient way to access all the content you want on the screen of your choice."

Available to customers in Ontario and Québec, the 4K HDR Bell Streamer is included at no cost with new Alt TV Premium subscriptions on a 6-month term, or can be purchased separately for $79.95 online or at Bell and The Source stores. Please visit Bell.ca/Streamer for more information.

Bell Streamer joins a wide range of exclusive Bell TV service and content innovations, including the award-winning Fibe TV app that enables you to watch TV on any screen with features like pausing and rewinding live TV; and Alt TV, Bell's app-based live TV streaming service.

About Bell

Canada's largest communications company with more than 22 million consumer and business connections, Bell provides advanced broadband wireless, TV, Internet and business communication services throughout the country. Bell Media is Canada's premier multimedia company with leading assets in television, radio, out of home and digital media. Founded in Montréal in 1880, Bell is wholly owned by BCE Inc. (TSX, NYSE: BCE). To learn more, please visit Bell.ca or BCE.ca.

The Bell Let's Talk initiative promotes Canadian mental health with national awareness and anti-stigma campaigns like Bell Let's Talk Day and significant Bell funding of community care and access, research and workplace leadership initiatives throughout the country. To learn more, please visit Bell.ca/LetsTalk.

Media inquiries:

Caroline Audet

514-391-9794

[email protected]

@Bell_News

Investor inquiries:

Thane Fotopoulos

514-870-4619

[email protected]

SOURCE Bell Canada

Related Links

www.bell.ca

