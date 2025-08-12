FarmQA Adds Advanced Prescriptions & Nutrient Blender for Faster, Smarter Fertility Plans

Two new tools help agronomists spend less time on math and more time with growers

FARGO, N.D., Aug. 12, 2025 /CNW/ -- FarmQA has launched two new agronomy tools that significantly reduce the time it takes to create nutrient plans. Advanced Prescriptions enables fast, formula-based variable rate recommendations, while Nutrient Blender delivers quick, flat-rate fertility planning. Together, they give agronomists more ways to build accurate, data-backed nutrient plans—without spending hours crunching numbers.

Advanced Prescriptions: Batch Precision at Scale

Advanced Prescriptions is built for agronomists who want to turn soil test results, yield goals, and crop needs into precision prescriptions across dozens of fields in minutes. Instead of typing rates one field at a time, agronomists can:

Run multiple nutrient formulas in a single batch

Adjust rates on the fly

Export print-ready maps and VRT-compatible shapefiles

Agronomists can define formulas using soil test data, yield goals, and industry-standard recommendations—then customize outputs with built-in controls for minimum and maximum rates, multipliers, and product selection.

"Creating prescriptions is some of the most important work an agronomist does for a grower," said Ben Munson, Account Executive at FarmQA. "Advanced Prescriptions delivers a major efficiency boost by handling the math, mapping, and file exports—freeing agronomists to focus on fine-tuning recommendations and delivering greater value in less time."

The feature supports zone- and grid-based applications and offers field-by-field customization within the same batch—a flexibility gap in many competing tools.

"It streamlines the math, mapping, and file exports in a way that's going to improve and create efficiency when writing prescriptions," said Adam Fordyce, Vice President of Operations at Ronin Agronomy based in Kenton, Manitoba, Canada.

Nutrient Blender: Flat-Rate Fertility Planning in Seconds

Included in FarmQA's Planning module, Nutrient Blender tackles the other side of the spectrum: flat-rate fertility planning. Agronomists can:

Set yield-based nutrient goals

Subtract what's already in the soil

Instantly calculate the product rates needed to close the gap

It's ideal for anyone still relying on spreadsheets for pre-season plans.

"These two tools are different in purpose, but they solve the same problem—helping agronomists turn data into a plan, faster," said Munson.

Pricing & Availability

Advanced Prescriptions : $2,500 /year or $1,000 /year as an upgrade for current Prescription users

: /year or /year as an upgrade for current Prescription users Nutrient Blender: Included in the Planning module ( $500 /year)

Both features are available today.

About FarmQA

FarmQA is a Fargo-based agtech company trusted by agronomists, advisors, and service providers across North America and beyond. Its platform helps agronomists manage scouting, sampling, recommendations, and planning in one place—freeing them up to focus on agronomy decisions that drive healthier crops and higher yields.

Website: www.farmqa.com

Contact:

Camille Grade, Director of Marketing

701.730.0694

[email protected]

SOURCE FarmQA, Inc.