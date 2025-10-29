FarmQA Welcomes Agtech Marketing Leader Camille Grade to Drive Next Phase of Growth

Former Bushel executive joins FarmQA to advance brand strategy and accelerate the company's next phase of growth in digital agronomy

FARGO, N.D., Oct. 29, 2025 /CNW/ -- FarmQA, a leader in digital agronomy committed to advancing the agriculture industry, today announced Camille Grade as Director of Marketing.

Grade joined the company earlier this year to lead FarmQA's marketing strategy, brand development, and go-to-market initiatives during a period of exceptional growth and innovation. Her addition follows the company's oversubscribed $4 million Series Seed Preferred funding round, which is fueling new product development, AI-powered analytics, and expanded customer reach.

FarmQA adds former Bushel executive Camille Grade to lead marketing and brand strategy. Post this Camille Grade joins FarmQA to lead marketing.

A recognized leader in agricultural technology marketing, Grade brings more than 15 years of experience helping agtech companies grow from concept to category leadership. As a founding executive at Bushel, she helped build the company from the ground up, guiding its evolution from startup to one of the industry's most widely adopted digital platforms, securing over $100 million in capital, and establishing a strong brand presence across the ag value chain.

"FarmQA is helping agronomists, independent crop consultants, and other agribusinesses simplify their day-to-day work in the field," said Camille Grade. "What drew me to this team is how much they care about their customers and how focused they are on building technology that makes agronomic work easier and more efficient."

"Camille's experience scaling brands and products in agriculture is unmatched," said Kris Poulson, CEO of FarmQA. "She knows how to translate innovation into practical value for customers, which is a skill that will be critical as FarmQA continues its rapid growth."

FarmQA's platform equips agronomy teams, cooperatives, and independent crop consultants with powerful digital tools to streamline scouting, recommendations, and grower communications. Its newest product, QA Farmer, extends these capabilities directly to growers, helping them make confident, data-driven decisions in the field.

Media Contact:

Camille Grade

Director of Marketing

FarmQA

[email protected]

www.farmqa.com

FarmQA is a digital agronomy platform that equips agronomists and crop consultants with modern tools to deliver data-driven recommendations. With more than 37 million acres under management, FarmQA is redefining how agronomic services are delivered, enabling faster insights, stronger collaboration, and more resilient food production. Learn more at www.farmqa.com.

SOURCE FarmQA, Inc.