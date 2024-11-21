FarmQA Announces General Availability of Fertility Planning to Revolutionize Nutrient Management for Agronomists and Crop Consultants

FARGO, N.D., Nov. 21, 2024 /CNW/ -- FarmQA, a leading ag-tech company specializing in digital agronomy solutions, has officially announced the general availability of its new Fertility functionality. This advanced feature empowers agronomists and crop consultants to develop, manage, and optimize fertility strategies with precision and efficiency. The announcement was made at FarmQA Day 2024, FarmQA's second annual customer conference held at Raddison BLU, Fargo, ND, where many customers, team members, and industry experts gathered for a day of learning, inspiration, and collaboration.

Dr. William Wilson, Distinguished University Professor at North Dakota State University, delivered the keynote address, "Megatrends in Agriculture Trade and Marketing," providing insights into the global factors shaping the future of agriculture.

Kris Poulson, CEO of FarmQA, emphasized the significance of FarmQA Day in strengthening the company's relationship with its customers. "FarmQA Day is about empowering our customers to maximize the value of their solution and share real-world insights on what's working in the field. This new Fertility release is a testament to the insights and feedback we've gathered from our customers over the years," said Poulson. "It's our mission to ensure they have the tools needed to deliver exceptional service to the agriculture market."

Fertility Management: Advancing Precision Agronomy

The Fertility feature is designed to address the increasing demand for data-driven, customized fertility management in modern agriculture. It equips agronomists and crop consultants with the ability to:

Track nutrient breakdown of products: View real-time nutrient impact while making recommendations, application records, and field plan adjustments.





Create custom blends: Combine fertilizer products to create the correct blends and make application seamless.





Develop customized fertility plans: Tailor fertility strategies based on soil health assessments, crop needs, and environmental factors.





Optimize nutrient applications: Make informed decisions about fertilizer rates, timing, and placement to maximize nutrient efficiency.





Track and analyze crop performance: Monitor crop growth, yield goals, and nutrient uptake to identify areas for improvement.





Monitor crop growth, yield goals, and nutrient uptake to identify areas for improvement. Generate comprehensive reports: Share detailed, data-rich reports with growers to provide actionable insights.

FarmQA Account Manager Ben Munson showcased the functionality during the event, explaining how the feature supports agronomists and crop consultants in delivering highly targeted, efficient fertility recommendations. "Our Fertility capability is going to improve the planning services our customers can provide," said Munson. "By centralizing and streamlining fertility management within FarmQA, consultants gain efficiency in helping their growers achieve better yields, improve sustainability, and reduce costs."

Empowering the Agriculture Industry

The Fertility feature enhances the value of FarmQA's Planning module, enabling agronomists and crop consultants to access, manage, and adjust their fertility plans in real time, whether in the office or the field using the mobile app. These tools empower consultants to provide actionable recommendations, streamline workflows, and communicate with growers more efficiently than ever before.

FarmQA's Fertility functionality is included with the Planning module. To learn more about this feature and explore the full suite of FarmQA capabilities, visit farmqa.com/pricing.

About FarmQA

FarmQA is an ag-tech company dedicated to empowering agronomists and crop consultants with digital tools that enable smarter decision-making and better service for growers. From soil sampling and fertility management to task coordination and reporting, FarmQA's innovative platform is built to simplify the complexities of modern agriculture.

