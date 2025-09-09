QA Farmer App Launches at Big Iron, Tackles App Overload for Farmers

All-in-one grain marketing, weather, bin storage, and agronomist app debuts at Big Iron 2025

FARGO, N.D., Sept. 9, 2025 /CNW/ -- Farmers wake up with questions every day: Can I spray today? What's the market doing? How much grain do I have left to sell? Did my agronomist check the west quarter?

Until now, those answers were scattered across a dozen different apps, websites, and phone calls. QA Farmer is designed to cut through app clutter and give farmers one simple place to check weather, markets, bins, and agronomy — just in time for harvest.

QA Farmer is now available to download in the Apple App Store and Google Play, just in time for its debut at the Big Iron Farm Show, Sept. 9–11 in Fargo, ND.

"It doesn't do anything I couldn't get somewhere else, but QA Farmer organizes it all under one umbrella and makes my day a lot easier. Just like when the iPhone first came out. I already had a phone, calculator, and MP3 player, but putting it all together in one place changed how I worked. That's what this app does for farming."

— Matt, North Dakota Farmer

Why QA Farmer Matters

This all-in-one app helps farmers decide when it's safe to spray, track their grain storage, watch the markets, and stay connected with their agronomist.

Weather farmers can trust – Hourly and daily forecasts built for fieldwork, with wind speed, direction, and notifications of spray windows at-a-glance.

– Hourly and daily forecasts built for fieldwork, with wind speed, direction, and notifications of spray windows at-a-glance. Grain market insights – Track multiple local elevator bids and futures side-by-side at a glance, with price alerts to alert users when to sell.

– Track multiple local elevator bids and futures side-by-side at a glance, with price alerts to alert users when to sell. Bin inventory made easy – Log what's in storage, filter by crop type, and see grain storage instantly.

– Log what's in storage, filter by crop type, and see grain storage instantly. Agronomist tools – Available only if agronomist or crop consultant subscribes to FarmQA.

Available only if agronomist or crop consultant subscribes to FarmQA. Farmer-first design – Big buttons, simple navigation, and built for real life field conditions.

– Big buttons, simple navigation, and built for real life field conditions. Affordable: Free 30-day trial; $99 /year or $9.99 /month.

"I like that QA Farmer gives me rain and hail alerts, and it also saves me from clicking through five different apps or websites to track grain markets. Having it all in one place is a big time-saver."

-Anthony, North Dakota Farmer

3 Ways to Find QA Farmer at Big Iron

At the Amity Technology booth

Inside Building K

QA Farmer golf cart offering rides to attendees

About QA Farmer

QA Farmer is FarmQA's newest app for growers, created by the Fargo-based agronomy software company trusted since 2015. FarmQA has long helped advisors and growers manage scouting, recommendations, and field data. QA Farmer continues that mission, offering farmers simple tools for daily decisions and confidence in the field.

Download QA Farmer

Free 30-day trial, then $99/year -OR- $9.99/month.

