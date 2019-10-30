Far from Ordinary, 2020 Mazda CX-9 Receives Inspiring, Elegant Enhancements

The performance of the 2020 CX-9 has also been enhanced. The turbocharged Skyactiv-G 2.5T engine equipped on all CX-9 models now delivers a robust 320 lb-ft of torque on 93 octane gasoline (310 lb-ft of torque on 87 octane gasoline); an increase of 10 lb-ft of torque on the outgoing model year. The turbocharged engine is rated to deliver up to 250 horsepower on 93 octane gasoline (227 horsepower on 87 octane gasoline) and is paired with a quick-shifting, six-speed Skyactiv-Drive automatic transmission. Mazda's predictive i-Activ all-wheel drive is standard on all trim levels of the 2020 CX-9.

The 2020 CX-9 is the first Mazda vehicle offered with an all-new off-road traction assist feature. Replacing the traction control button, this feature can potentially help the driver when adventuring on uneven terrain. When the diagonal wheels lose traction, off-road traction assist will stop reducing the engine torque and increases the brake force on the wheels without traction. This transfers power to the wheels still on the ground to help allow the vehicle to regain traction and continue the drive. G-Vectoring Control Plus is also standard for 2020 and further improves the steering response to help the driver and all occupants have a smooth, premium driving experience.

The 2020 Mazda CX-9 GS continues to expand its premium value, with standard features such as heated front cloth seats, power driver's seat with lumbar support, grey metallic 18-inch aluminum alloy wheels, rain-sensing windshield wipers, heated outside mirrors, automatic on/off headlights and High Beam Control. Mazda's full suite of i-Activsense safety features are also standard which includes Mazda Radar Cruise Control with Stop & Go, Smart City Brake Support with pedestrian detection (forward sensing), Smart Brake Support with Collision Warning, Lane Departure Warning with Lane-Keep Assist, and Blind Spot Monitoring System with Rear Cross-Traffic Alert. Other standard features include a seven-inch Mazda Connect™ infotainment screen, Apple CarPlay™ and Android Auto™ capabilities, LED headlights and taillights, one-touch front and rear power windows, rear privacy glass, three-zone automatic climate control, Bluetooth hands-free phone and audio pairing, rearview camera, keyless entry and push-button start.

Moving up to the CX-9 GS-L adds 20-inch silver alloy wheels, windshield wipers de-icer, heated steering wheel, leather-trimmed seats, heated second-row seats (outboard positions only), power adjustable passenger seats, power moonroof, power liftgate with adjustable height and a second-row center armrest with storage, cup holders and two USB charging ports. CX-9 GS-L is the first Mazda vehicle to offer the all-new nine-inch, full-color touchscreen display. New-for-2020 features include Mazda Advanced Keyless Entry and Start System with next generation key fob design and second-row power slide and tilt capabilities.

Optionally available, CX-9 GS-L Captain's Chair Package includes a second-row captain's chairs with heated second row seats.

Mazda CX-9 GT builds upon those features and adds the new aforementioned hands-free, power liftgate, a third-row USB charging port and 360° View Monitor. These new features supplement Mazda CX-9 GT's standard Active Driving Display with Traffic Sign Recognition, ventilated front seats, power folding door mirrors, Adaptive Front-lighting System, chrome exterior accents, LED illumination for overhead console, and front and rear parking sensors.

An all-new option for CX-9 GS-L and GT are heated second-row captain's chairs, with the heating controls also found on the backside of the front center console for easy access. This configuration provides second-row occupants with armrests and ample space to enjoy the ride. Two USB charging ports and cupholders are integrated into backside of the front center console. This execution allows second-row occupants convenient access to these features while also providing a seamless passthrough to the third row.

Mazda CX-9 Signature represents the flagship of the range with uncompromising premium features that offer convenience while helping provide a delightful and inspiring atmosphere for all occupants. New heated second-row captain's chairs are standard at this top-trim level. This version is enhanced with an elegant center console similar to the front row with extra storage and convenient access to two USB charging ports and cupholders. Fans of this trim level now have the option between Deep Chestnut or Pure White Nappa leather seating surfaces to match the Santos Rosewood interior trim. A new, darker wheel finish is unique to the CX-9 Signature, helping distinguish this prestigious top-tier trim level. CX-9 Signature is now available in the brand's lustrous Soul Red Crystal premium exterior paint option. Other premium features include a frameless rearview mirror with auto-dimming and Homelink® wireless control system, hand-stitched, leather-wrapped "chidori" steering wheel, LED grille accent lighting and supplemental interior lighting around the transmission shifter.

MSRP1 FOR THE 2020 MAZDA CX-9 IS AS FOLLOWS:

TRIM LEVELS MSRP CX-9 GS $39,900 CX-9 GS-L $43,300 • Captain's Chairs Package $300 CX-9 GT $48,500 • Captain's Chairs Package $300 CX-9 Signature $51,500

PREMIUM PAINT COLORS:

Soul Red Crystal Metallic $450 Machine Grey Metallic $300 Snowflake White Pearl $200

