Family Housing Project Underway in Saskatoon

SASKATOON, June 21, 2019 /CNW/ - The governments of Canada and Saskatchewan, along with the City of Saskatoon and SaskNative Rentals Inc. (SNR), officially began construction of six affordable, accessible rental units in various areas of Saskatoon for families who are experiencing disabilities.

The Honourable Ralph Goodale, Minister of Public Safety and Emergency Preparedness, on behalf of the Honourable Jean-Yves Duclos, Minister of Families, Children and Social Development and Minister Responsible for Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation (CMHC), along with the Honourable Paul Merriman, Minister of Social Services and Minister Responsible for Saskatchewan Housing Corporation (SHC), His Worship Charlie Clark, Mayor of the City of Saskatoon, and Toby Esterby, Executive Director of SaskNative Rentals Inc., made the announcement today.

The project consists of three semi-detached houses containing a total of 6 two- and three-bedroom units. Units are located throughout Saskatoon and are designed for families with one to three children. The units will be 1,130 to 1,200 square feet (105 to 111 square metres) and will be fully wheelchair-accessible.

"Finding affordable, high quality and purpose-built accessible housing can sometimes be challenging, and this initiative will go a long way to alleviate some of these pressures. Soon, six hardworking Saskatoon families will have a new place to call home that meets their family's unique needs. The National Housing Strategy prioritizes vulnerable Canadians, including people with disabilities, and as part of that work, our Government is proud to support projects like this—together we're building more inclusive and vibrant communities." — Honourable Ralph Goodale, Minister of Public Safety and Emergency Preparedness

"The Province is pleased to work alongside our partners to make a difference in the lives of six families who are experiencing disabilities in this community. These homes will be safe and affordable, and will allow families to live comfortably as they make plans for their future. Our government will continue to stand with the people of Saskatchewan, beginning with creating housing opportunities for those in greatest need." — Honourable Paul Merriman, Minister of Social Services and Minister Responsible for Saskatchewan Housing Corporation

"Investing in affordable and accessible housing is an investment in the future of our city. Safe and secure housing provides the foundation for a strong quality of life for families and communities. I would like to thank SaskNative Rentals and our provincial and federal partners for bringing this project to fruition and helping to change the lives of those living with disabilities." — His Worship Charlie Clark, Mayor, City of Saskatoon

"SaskNative Rentals and our overarching organization, Camponi Housing Corporation, is grateful to our Federal, Provincial and Municipal partners that have helped us create this new housing. For decades, our organization has worked to eliminate barriers to affordable and sustainable housing in the City of Saskatoon, and this project will eliminate some daunting barriers for six wonderful families. The challenge of finding affordable housing magnifies exponentially when the barrier of accessibility is added to the equation, and this project answers that challenge. When finished, these houses will be the home these families need right down to every detail of accessibility needs. Our Board of Directors and staff are excited to be able to say to these families, 'Welcome Home.'" — Toby Esterby, Executive Director, SaskNative Rentals Inc.

The Government of Canada , through CMHC, and the Government of Saskatchewan , through SHC, are jointly contributing $837,000 to this project under the Canada-Saskatchewan Investment in Affordable Housing (IAH) 2014-19 Agreement.

, through CMHC, and the Government of , through SHC, are jointly contributing to this project under the Canada-Saskatchewan Investment in Affordable Housing (IAH) 2014-19 Agreement. The Government of Canada is currently rolling out its National Housing Strategy (NHS), an ambitious 10-year, $55 billion plan that will create 100,000 new housing units and lift 530,000 families out of housing need, as well as repair and renew more than 300,000 housing units and reduce chronic homelessness by 50 percent.

is currently rolling out its National Housing Strategy (NHS), an ambitious 10-year, plan that will create 100,000 new housing units and lift 530,000 families out of housing need, as well as repair and renew more than 300,000 housing units and reduce chronic homelessness by 50 percent. Thanks to new investments proposed in Budget 2019, Canada's National Housing Strategy will be a 10-year, $55 billion plan that will give more Canadians a place to call home.

National Housing Strategy will be a 10-year, plan that will give more Canadians a place to call home. This project supports the Province's Housing Strategy, Poverty Reduction Strategy and the Disability Strategy. These priorities include increasing housing supply, improving housing affordability and supporting individuals and families in greatest housing need.

SaskNative Rentals Inc. and its sister corporation, Camponi Housing, have provided rental housing in Saskatoon since 1980.

As Canada's authority on housing, CMHC contributes to the stability of the housing market and financial system, provides support for Canadians in housing need, and offers unbiased housing research and advice to all levels of Canadian government, consumers and the housing industry. CMHC's aim is that by 2030, everyone in Canada has a home they can afford, and that meets their needs. For more information, please visit cmhc.ca or follow us on Twitter, Instagram, YouTube, LinkedIn and Facebook.

To find out more about the National Housing Strategy, visit www.placetocallhome.ca.

In October 2012, the Government of Saskatchewan released the Saskatchewan Plan for Growth: Vision 2020 and Beyond, which sets out the Government's vision for a province of 1.2 million people by 2020. The Plan identifies principles, goals and actions to ensure Saskatchewan is capturing the opportunities and meeting the challenges of a growing province. Since 2007, the Government of Saskatchewan has invested more than $790 million to develop or repair more than 16,000 housing units across our province. To learn more, visit www.saskatchewan.ca.

