OTTAWA, ON, Feb. 1, 2023 /CNW/ - Ski, snowshoe or sled your way to the grounds of Rideau Hall for this year's Winter Celebration on February 11, 2023, from 12:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. Young and old alike will have fun outside while taking part in more than 20 free activities, performances and more on the grounds of the official residence and workplace of the governor general.

Come and skate on Canada's oldest outdoor skating rink, or try your hand at Inukshuk building! You and your family will also get the chance to learn about outdoor winter survival techniques, go through a military-style obstacle course, and try out other winter activities from around the world.

All activities are free, but visitors are encouraged to pay it forward by bringing gently used articles of winter clothing for the Snowsuit Fund.

As in previous years, visitors are encouraged to walk or use public transportation to get to Rideau Hall (1 Sussex Drive). A free Winterlude shuttle bus will run in a loop from downtown (Metcalfe Street) to Rideau Hall every hour between 12:00 p.m. and 4:00 p.m. with the last bus departing Rideau Hall at 4:30 p.m.

Winter Celebration is a must-see! Presented in partnership with Winterlude and the National Capital Commission.

