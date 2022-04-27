FAMILY, FRIENDS & COLLEAGUES OF HEALTHCARE WORKERS LOST DURING PANDEMIC TO SPEAK THURSDAY AT SPECIAL CEREMONY

Healthcare union to unveil monument on Day of Mourning in dedication and appreciation of Ontario healthcare workers.

RICHMOND HILL, ON, April 27, 2022 /CNW/ - Over the past two-and-a-half years, Ontario healthcare workers have led the way in keeping Ontario safe from the COVID-19 pandemic. Through these difficult times, they have been selfless, constantly putting others' wellbeing ahead of their own.

This Day of Mourning (April 28, 2022), which is dedicated to all those who have been injured or killed while on the job, SEIU Healthcare will be unveiling a monument at their head office that was built in dedication to all Ontario healthcare workers by internationally-recognized and award-winning artist Patrick Bermingham.

At this unveiling, healthcare workers and union staff will be joined by family members, friends, and colleagues of five frontline healthcare workers who lost their lives during the current COVID-19 pandemic. They will share memories of those who they lost and speak of the bravery and commitment they faced while working through the greatest healthcare crisis of our generation.

Date: Thursday, April 28, 2022

Time: 10:30 a.m. - 12:00 p.m.

Where: SEIU Healthcare, 125 Mural Street, Richmond Hill, Ontario

SEIU Healthcare represents more than 60,000 healthcare and community service workers across Ontario. The union's members work in hospitals, homecare, nursing and retirement homes, and community services throughout the province.

SOURCE SEIU Healthcare

For further information: For media inquiries, contact: Corey Johnson, SEIU Healthcare, Director of Strategic Communications, 416-529-8909, [email protected]