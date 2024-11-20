MONTREAL, Nov. 20, 2024 /CNW/ - Fairmont The Queen Elizabeth announced today the implementation of a lockout starting at 6 a.m. this morning. This decision follows the rejection of the management's proposal by union representatives during recent negotiations. It is important to note that this proposal has been accepted by 17 other establishments in the hotel sector in Quebec, over the past few weeks.

Despite considerable efforts by management over the past year, including the use of conciliators and the withdrawal of several initial demands in a spirit of compromise, discussions have not resulted in an agreement. The union has remained firm in its positions, maintaining several demands deemed unreasonable and exerting significant pressure tactics.

Fairmont Queen Elizabeth remains committed to finding a solution that respects the interests of its employees. We understand that this situation may raise concerns, and we apologize for any inconvenience this may cause to our clients and partners. We want to reassure our clientele that we are doing everything possible to minimize disruptions and maintain quality service.

Fairmont The Queen Elizabeth remains open to dialogue and hopes to resume negotiations constructively to reach a quick and satisfactory resolution for all parties involved.

