MONTREAL, Dec. 12, 2024 /CNW/ - Fairmont The Queen Elizabeth Hotel announces today its thoughtful yet difficult decision to close its doors starting December 21st for the holiday season. This decision was made due to the ongoing labour dispute that prevents the establishment from providing its clientele with the exceptional level of service for which it is renowned.

For several months, managers have been forced to take on tasks usually performed by unionized employees. This situation arises from numerous last-minute surprise strikes initiated by the union.

Despite considerable efforts by management, including engaging conciliators and dropping several demands in a spirit of compromise, discussions with union representatives have not resulted in an agreement. More recently, the union rejected a comprehensive offer aligned with CSN's demands in coordinated hotel negotiations. It is important to note that this proposal was accepted by more than 20 other hotel establishments in Quebec.

This comprehensive offer included a total salary increase of 21% over four years, with 10% effective in the first year, and a clause restricting staffing agencies' use. Unfortunately, this offer was refused.

As a result, hotel management has made the difficult decision to close its establishment temporarily. Fairmont The Queen Elizabeth Hotel remains committed to finding a solution that respects both employees' legitimate interests and those necessary to ensure the establishment's sustainability. Hotel management hopes to reach a satisfactory agreement for all parties involved soon.

