TORONTO, May 6, 2025 /CNW/ - Factor , Canada's leading ready-to-eat meal delivery service, is proud to announce its official partnership with the Professional Women's Hockey League (PWHL) , just in time for the league's highly anticipated playoff season kicking off this May.

As the official Ready-to-Eat Meal Partner of the PWHL, Factor will help fuel both athletes and fans during the league's inaugural playoff run, reinforcing the brand's mission to deliver chef-prepared, dietitian-approved meals that help people perform at their best both on and off the ice.

"Just like PWHL athletes, our meals are built to perform," says Kevin Marban, General Manager at Factor. "This partnership is about more than food. It's about championing excellence, fueling ambition, and aligning with a league that's rewriting the future of women's sports in Canada."

As part of this partnership, Factor will be featured prominently throughout the playoffs with digital integrations and in-arena brand activations across Ontario and Quebec. Fans will have the opportunity to experience the Factor difference through exclusive content, giveaways, and storytelling moments aligned with the league's biggest games.

"Our fans and athletes are highly engaged, nutrition-interested, and passionate about performance, both in life and on the ice," said Chelsea Purcell, PWHL Sr. Director of Corporate Partnerships. "Factor's commitment to fresh, chef-prepared meals that make wellness accessible is a perfect fit for our audience and athletes."

Factor makes healthy eating effortless by delivering fresh, ready-to-eat meals straight to your door, no cooking, prepping, or planning required. Expert chefs craft each meal from scratch using high-quality ingredients and premium proteins raised without antibiotics. Every dish is free from refined sugars and oils so that you can enjoy clean, nourishing food without compromise. With a rotating weekly menu offering 35+ menu options like Protein Plus, Calorie Smart, Vegetarian, Vegan, Chef's Choice, and Keto, Factor supports a wide range of balanced meal preferences and busy lifestyles, helping you stay on track, no matter what your day looks like.

Learn more about Factor at factormeals.ca

About Factor Meals

Factor is a ready-to-eat meal delivery service that takes a whole new approach to fresh-prepared meals. Weekly rotating menus with 35+ menu options are chef-prepared and dietitian-approved, making clean eating simple and stress-free, providing convenience without compromise. Every Factor meal is made from scratch using only the freshest premium ingredients. Factor currently delivers to residents in all provinces east of Manitoba with plans to expand to Western Canada in 2025. Factor comes from the world's leading meal-kit company, HelloFresh, which means Canadians can expect the same quality, freshness, and reliability they already know and love. For more information visit www.factormeals.ca .

About the Professional Women's Hockey League (PWHL)

The Professional Women's Hockey League (PWHL) is a professional ice hockey league in North America that features the best women's players in the world. It is comprised of eight teams: Boston, Minnesota, Montréal, New York, Ottawa, Seattle, Toronto and Vancouver. Launched on Jan. 1, 2024, the PWHL has broken multiple attendance records and holds the worldwide all-time record for a women's hockey game. In 2024, the PWHL was recognized by Sports Business Journal as the Sports Breakthrough of the Year and received the top position in the first-ever Canadian edition of the Harris Poll, which ranks companies' reputations. Visit thepwhl.com to purchase tickets and merchandise, and subscribe to the PWHL e-newsletter to receive the latest league updates. Follow the league on all social media platforms @thepwhlofficial.

PWHL, the PWHL Logo, and PWHL team names and logos are trademarks of the PWHL. © PWHL 2025. All Rights Reserved.

