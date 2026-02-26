Royal Bank of Canada declares dividends Français

TORONTO, Feb. 26, 2026 /CNW/ - Royal Bank of Canada (TSX: RY) (NYSE: RY) announced today that its board of directors has declared a quarterly common share dividend of $1.64 per share, payable on or after May 22, 2026, to common shareholders of record at the close of business on April 23, 2026.

The board also declared a dividend for the following Non-Cumulative First Preferred Shares, payable on or after May 22, 2026, to shareholders of record at the close of business on April 23, 2026.

•     Series BO    Dividend No. 30   of    $0.3678125 per share.

The board also declared dividends for the following Non-Cumulative First Preferred Shares, payable on or after May 22, 2026, to shareholders of record at the close of business on May 14, 2026.

•    Series BW    Dividend No. 4     of    $33.49 per share.

