MONTREAL, Aug. 13, 2021 /CNW Telbec/ - The Federation of African Canadian Economics (FACE) welcomes the launch of the Black Entrepreneurship Program's National Ecosystem Fund, as announced by the Honourable Mary Ng, Minister of Small Business, Export Promotion and International Trade.

The Black Entrepreneurship Program's National Ecosystem Fund will enable Black entrepreneurs from coast to coast to access support and consulting services and drive their companies to greater heights, in part by ensuring their eligibility to the loan program. Services include mentoring, networking, financial planning and business advice, and will be provided by various not-for-profit organizations with the support of the federal government.

"We are thrilled to finally see the launch of this fund. It will be a great help to thousands of entrepreneurs who have expressed a pressing need for personalized support that is tailored to their reality, something we heard repeatedly over the course of our tour. The Black Entrepreneurship Program's National Ecosystem Fund is the cornerstone for several assistance initiatives, including the loan program for Black entrepreneurs that we administer. With this announcement, we are convinced that those who apply for loans will have better tools and will be better prepared to submit an application, which will have a major impact both on the success of their company and on the program overall."

Tiffany Callender , Chief Executive Officer of FACE

About FACE

The Federation of African Canadian Economics is a coalition of Black-led organizations dedicated to stimulating economic growth and creating generational wealth for Canadians of African Descent. In 2020 FACE was created to address the needs of Black business owners and entrepreneurs who were economically devastated during the pandemic.

The founding organizations included Africa Centre, Black Business Initiative, Black Business and Professional Association, Côte-des-Neiges Black Community Association Inc, and Groupe 3737.

FACE is anchored in the commitment of its founding organization which synthesizes over 100 years of experience diligently serving Black Canadians with respect, integrity and purpose.

