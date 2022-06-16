FACE ANNOUNCES THE APPOINTMENT OF FIVE NEW BOARD MEMBERS

MONTREAL, June 16, 2022 /CNW Telbec/ - The Federation of African Canadian Economics (FACE) announces the appointment of five new members to its Board of Directors to strengthen its internal expertise and governance.

"I am delighted to have individuals with such robust professional, community-based, and charity-based experience join the FACE Board of Directors. I am convinced that they will bring to our board and, more broadly, to FACE the experience, know-how, and vision needed to further develop the financial services and resources that Black entrepreneurs require to achieve their professional goals" – Louis- Edgar Jean-François, FACE Board Chairman.

FACEs new board members are the following:

Rob G. C. Sobey , Former President & CEO of Lawton's Drug Stores

, Former President & CEO of Lawton's Drug Stores Denburk Reid , Founder of Montreal Community Care Foundation (MCCF)

, Founder of Montreal Community Care Foundation (MCCF) Solmaz Shahalizadeh , Founding Partner of Backbone Angels

, Founding Partner of Backbone Angels Nadia Theodore , Senior Vice President, Global Government and Industry Relations at Maple Leaf Foods

, Senior Vice President, Global Government and Industry Relations at Maple Leaf Foods Abdikhier Ahmed , Executive Director of Aurora Family Therapy Centre

The appointment of these new members to FACEs board of directors will widen its areas of expertise and strengthen the financial services and resources dedicated to the success of Canadian Black entrepreneurs as well as the creation of generational wealth for African Canadians.

"FACE is a non-profit organization with a mandate to finance and support Black entrepreneurs in achieving their business goals. To achieve our mandate, we must surround ourselves with people from different backgrounds that know the business world and understand the obstacles entrepreneurs face" – Tiffany Callender, CEO of FACE.

To find out about the other members of the FACE Board of Directors, click on this link .

About FACE

The Federation of African Canadian Economics is a coalition of Black-led organizations dedicated to stimulating economic growth and creating generational wealth for Canadians of African Descent. In 2020 FACE was created to address the needs of Black business owners and entrepreneurs who were economically devastated during the pandemic.

The founding organizations included Africa Centre, Black Business Initiative, Black Business and Professional Association, Côte-des-Neiges Black Community Association Inc, and Groupe 3737.

FACE is anchored in the commitment of its founding organization which synthesizes over 100 years of experience diligently serving Black Canadians with respect, integrity, and purpose.

