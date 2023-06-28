MONTREAL, June 28, 2023 /CNW/ - The Federation of African Canadian Economy (FACE), with financial support from TD Bank Group, announces the opening of the application period for the "Propelling Black Entrepreneurship" program, offering 50 grants to support Black entrepreneurs in the country.

This program has been developed to adequately equip Black entrepreneurs in deepening their entrepreneurial skills, particularly in the areas of business planning, understanding various financial documents related to a business, and preparing for obtaining financing.

Through grants ranging from $2,500 to $5,000, Black entrepreneurs will have access to valuable expertise to enhance their entrepreneurial literacy, which will ultimately enable them to be adequately equipped and organized when it comes to applying for funding.

"We are delighted to offer this structured program to enhance our entrepreneurs' capacity to access valuable capital and gain a better understanding of the world of business financing. We recognize that funding is crucial when it comes to starting or growing an existing business. Therefore, we want to provide Black entrepreneurs with all the knowledge to improve their chances of success," said Tiffany Callender, CEO of FACE.

"We are extremely proud to support the 'Propelling Black Entrepreneurship' program through the TD Ready Commitment, the Bank's corporate citizenship platform," said Alicia Rose, Associate Vice President, Social Impact - Canada, TD Bank Group. "We recognize the positive impact and value that entrepreneurs bring to our communities and local economies. Through these 50 grants, we aim to help eliminate potential barriers and biases that limit Black entrepreneurs from accessing funding to fulfill their ambitions," she concluded.

Entrepreneurs interested in applying to this program must do so through the website facecoalition.com before July 9, 2023 . The selected candidates will be announced in early August 2023.

About FACE

The Federation of African Canadian Economics is a coalition of Black-led organizations dedicated to stimulating economic growth and creating generational wealth for Canadians of African Descent. In 2020 FACE was created to address the needs of Black business owners and entrepreneurs who were economically devastated during the pandemic.

