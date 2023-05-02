MONTREAL, May 2, 2023 /CNW/ - The Federation of African Canadian Economics (FACE) https://facecoalition.com/ and the Group 3737 https://groupe3737.com/en/ is pleased to announce its recently launched Black Quebecers Pension Survey.

The purpose of the study is to investigate the factors that are likely impacting the decisions of Black Canadians living in Quebec to invest in pensions, mutual funds, savings, and the stock market. This study is unique since it interrogates secondary data from Statistics Canada and other national and private databases, along with primary data from a survey, which will be conducted among a sample of Black Quebecers.

"Our goal at FACE is to empower Black Canadians to build generational wealth. To achieve this, we need to understand how Black people plan for their financial future. By conducting the Black Quebecer Pension Survey, we aim to gather insights that will enable us to provide personalized guidance and support to help individuals and families secure long-term prosperity," explains Tiffany Callender, CEO of the Federation of African Canadian Economics.

"As an organization dedicated to serving our community, Groupe 3737 is committed to making data-driven decisions that benefit the people we serve. We believe that this research project in partnership with FACE will provide valuable insights to help us plan for the future and develop effective strategies to support the Black Quebecer community," explains Louis Edgar Jean-Francois, CEO of Groupe 3737. "By leveraging the power of research and analytics, we can make more informed decisions that enable us to have a greater impact on the lives of those we serve."

The Survey will be referred to as the Black Quebecers Pension Survey (BQPS). The Survey will ask individuals to self-report reasons for their limited participation in the province's savings, investment, and pension activities. Potential explanatory factors examined in the BQPS data would include Black Quebecers' perspectives and experiences of financial socialization, financial knowledge, financial education, income, risk tolerance, and financial satisfaction, as well as controls for marital status, gender, age, and education.

Dunn, Pierre, Barnette and Company, Canada Ltd. https://dpbglobal.com/ has been contracted to conduct the Survey on behalf of FACE and Group 3737. To this end, Black Quebecers are urged to take this opportunity to participate in the study.

To assist in this investigation, individuals can access the Survey at https://slucso.govt.lc/survey/WebInterview/LKGYBQVS/Start

About FACE

The Federation of African Canadian Economics is a coalition of Black-led organizations dedicated to stimulating economic growth and creating generational wealth for Canadians of African Descent. In 2020 FACE was created to address the needs of Black business owners and entrepreneurs who were economically devastated during the pandemic.

The founding organizations included Africa Centre, Black Business Initiative, Black Business and Professional Association, Côte-des-Neiges Black Community Association Inc, and Groupe 3737.

FACE is anchored in the commitment of its founding organization which synthesizes over 100 years of experience diligently serving Black Canadians with respect, integrity and purpose.

