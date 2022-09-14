Live on TVA, LCN, QUB Radio and their digital platforms

MONTREAL, Sept. 14, 2022 /CNW Telbec/ - Tomorrow at 8:00 p.m., Quebecers will have their first chance to see the five provincial party leaders debate the issues they care about on Face-à-Face Québec 2022, moderated by Pierre Bruneau.

François Legault, leader of the Coalition avenir Québec, Dominique Anglade, leader of the Quebec Liberal Party, Gabriel Nadeau-Dubois, parliamentary leader of Québec solidaire, Paul St-Pierre Plamondon, leader of the Parti québécois, and Éric Duhaime, leader of the Conservative Party of Quebec, will tackle three main themes in the two-hour debate:

The environment, quality of life and the economy

Health, family and education

Immigration, language and identity

Each theme will be divided into two segments. First, all the leaders will debate the issue and then two leaders will face off. At the end of the debate, each of the leaders will have one minute to make their closing argument directly to viewers.

TVA, LCN and QUB Radio will carry Face-à-Face Québec 2022 live. It will also be simulcast on the tvanouvelles.ca website and the TVA+ app.

Special programming throughout the day

Starting in the morning on Salut, Bonjour (TVA) and Québec matin (LCN), and continuing throughout the day, our team of political analysts and journalists will be in the studio and in the field explaining the issues that will be debated on Face-à-Face and conducting person-in-the-street interviews in the lead-up to this first debate of the election campaign.

Starting at 6:00 p.m. on LCN and QUB radio, Paul Larocque will set the table for the encounter with a special pre-debate program. He will be joined by analysts Mario Dumont, Emmanuelle Latraverse, Jean-Marc Léger, Pierre-Olivier Zappa, Philippe-Vincent Foisy and Antoine Robitaille, who will provide an overview of the campaign so far and analyze the parties' positions on the issues.

After the debate, Pierre-Olivier Zappa and his team will carry the five leaders' press conferences live and then analyze their comments on the Le TVA 22 heures newscast, which will be extended to one hour for the occasion.

