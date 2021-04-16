Eye on Safety: Canadian Ophthalmological Society urges proper precautions during Sports Eye Safety Month

TORONTO, ON, April 16, 2021 /CNW/ - As Spring's warmer weather beckons everyone outdoors for more exercise and play, the Canadian Ophthalmology Society is reminding Canadians to protect their vision, particularly now during Sports Eye Safety month. This is especially true for kids, many of whom are likely tired of being indoors and eager to let loose with games and sports activities amid the stresses of the pandemic.

"Accidents can always happen, not just in organized sports but also when just throwing a ball or frisbee in the backyard, and in particular any sport with small projectiles," says Dr. Bryce Ford, the official ophthalmologist for the Calgary Flames and a Clinical Associate Professor of Ophthalmology at the University of Calgary. "Wearing protective eyewear can help reduce injuries that range from minor bruising or corneal abrasion to retinal detachment and even complete vision loss."

A recent study published in the Canadian Medical Association Journal (CMAJ) revealed that the most common causes of sports-related eye injuries among children and adults in Canada are hockey, racquet sports and baseball, with badminton the leading cause among racquet sports–related eye injuries. In the U.S., nearly 30,000 sports-related eye injuries are treated in emergency rooms each year, yet protective eyewear could prevent 90 per cent of serious eye injuries. This means more than just wearing contact lenses or vision correction glasses as these don't protect the eyes from impact, debris or damage – and some may even shatter, leading to more injury.

"Anything that flies with any force, such as paintballs or Nerf gun darts – or even debris such as mud or gravel – can cause eye injuries that could otherwise be prevented with precaution," he adds.

Dr. Ford advises Canadians to wear the proper safety equipment that meets the standard requirements of the sport, such as face masks or goggles, and which should be made of polycarbonate material as it resists shattering and can provide UV (ultraviolet light) protection.

Even if you think an injury is minor or are unsure you have an eye injury, it's best to get checked out by your eye doctor. In general, anything other than small scratches or grit in the eye may be potentially serious. Signs of a potentially serious eye injury are:

Continuous eye pain

Difficulty seeing

One eye not moving as well as the other

Cut/torn eyelid

One eye sticking further out of its socket

Unusual pupil size or shape

Something in the eye that can't be removed by tears/blinking

Blood in the clear part of the eye (the clear, dome-shaped area at the front of the eye between your cornea and iris)

