OTTAWA, ON | TRADITIONAL TERRITORIES OF THE ALGONQUIN ANISHNAABEG, Oct. 21, 2025 /CNW/ - A diverse roster of EY Canada spokespeople is available to Canadian media outlets producing coverage before, during and following the tabling of the 2025 federal budget.

All identified spokespeople are available to provide insights into key sectors expected to be addressed by the government including national defence, AI sovereignty, major infrastructure projects, mining & critical mineral exploration, trade & tariffs, manufacturing & supply chain issues and more.

Federal Budget, EY Hero Image (CNW Group/EY (Ernst & Young))

Firstly, a trio of EY Canada tax leaders is available to weigh in on tax-specific issues and their impact on Canadian businesses:

Ameer Abdulla – EY Canada Partner, Tax

– EY Canada Partner, Tax Stéphane Leblanc – EY Private Partner, Tax

– EY Private Partner, Tax Fred O'Riordan - EY Canada National Leader, Tax Policy

Additionally, EY Canada's broader roster of industry-specific subject matter leaders includes:

Clean energy investment tax credits, major energy infrastructure, LNG exports and energy markets

Dr. Lance Mortlock - Managing Partner, Industrials & Energy

- Managing Partner, Industrials & Energy Jennifer Ward – Partner, Industrials & Energy Tax Leader

Artificial intelligence, digital transformation and emerging technologies

Biren Agnihotri – Chief Technology Officer

Trade, tariffs, CUSMA and interprovincial trade affairs

Sylvain Golsse – National Global Trade Leader

Major infrastructure projects (Building Canada Act and national interest projects)

Nicole Wang – Partner, Infrastructure Advisory, Strategy & Transactions

National defence and security

Jeff Hamilton – Director and Senior Advisor for Defence and Security

Mining, critical minerals and the energy transition

Theo Yameogo - EY Americas Metals & Mining Leader

Hydroelectric, nuclear, solar, wind projects and grid infrastructure modernization

Moz Salim - Partner, Power and Utilities leader

Canadian economic growth, innovation and macroeconomic impacts

Mauricio Zelaya , National Economics Leader

Canadian manufacturing and supply chain nearshoring (steel, automotive, chemical, aerospace and transportation)

Paul Vail - Advanced Manufacturing and Mobility Leader

Immigration and cross-border talent mobility

Batia J. Stein – EY Law LLP Managing Partner, Business Immigration

Golsse, Leblanc and O'Riordan will be attending the official budget lock up on Tuesday, November 4 after which EY Canada will host a webcast at 6:00 pm ET to share insights and analysis. Register for the event here.

To learn more about the Canadian federal, provincial and territorial budgets or explore EY's Tax Alerts, click here.

About EY

EY is building a better working world by creating new value for clients, people, society and the planet, while building trust in capital markets.

Enabled by data, AI and advanced technology, EY teams help clients shape the future with confidence and develop answers for the most pressing issues of today and tomorrow.

EY teams work across a full spectrum of services in assurance, consulting, tax, strategy and transactions. Fueled by sector insights, a globally connected, multidisciplinary network and diverse ecosystem partners, EY teams can provide services in more than 150 countries and territories.

All in to shape the future with confidence.

EY refers to the global organization, and may refer to one or more, of the member firms of Ernst & Young Global Limited, each of which is a separate legal entity. Ernst & Young Global Limited, a UK company limited by guarantee, does not provide services to clients. Information about how EY collects and uses personal data and a description of the rights individuals have under data protection legislation are available via ey.com/ca/privacy. EY member firms do not practice law where prohibited by local laws. For more information about our organization, please visit ey.com/ca.

SOURCE EY (Ernst & Young)

To engage a spokesperson, or for more information, please contact Rafael Figueroa, [email protected], 514 879 6596.