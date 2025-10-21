News provided byEY (Ernst & Young)
Oct 21, 2025, 07:02 ET
OTTAWA, ON | TRADITIONAL TERRITORIES OF THE ALGONQUIN ANISHNAABEG, Oct. 21, 2025 /CNW/ - A diverse roster of EY Canada spokespeople is available to Canadian media outlets producing coverage before, during and following the tabling of the 2025 federal budget.
All identified spokespeople are available to provide insights into key sectors expected to be addressed by the government including national defence, AI sovereignty, major infrastructure projects, mining & critical mineral exploration, trade & tariffs, manufacturing & supply chain issues and more.
Firstly, a trio of EY Canada tax leaders is available to weigh in on tax-specific issues and their impact on Canadian businesses:
- Ameer Abdulla – EY Canada Partner, Tax
- Stéphane Leblanc – EY Private Partner, Tax
- Fred O'Riordan - EY Canada National Leader, Tax Policy
Additionally, EY Canada's broader roster of industry-specific subject matter leaders includes:
Clean energy investment tax credits, major energy infrastructure, LNG exports and energy markets
- Dr. Lance Mortlock - Managing Partner, Industrials & Energy
- Jennifer Ward – Partner, Industrials & Energy Tax Leader
Artificial intelligence, digital transformation and emerging technologies
- Biren Agnihotri – Chief Technology Officer
Trade, tariffs, CUSMA and interprovincial trade affairs
- Sylvain Golsse – National Global Trade Leader
Major infrastructure projects (Building Canada Act and national interest projects)
- Nicole Wang – Partner, Infrastructure Advisory, Strategy & Transactions
National defence and security
- Jeff Hamilton – Director and Senior Advisor for Defence and Security
Mining, critical minerals and the energy transition
- Theo Yameogo - EY Americas Metals & Mining Leader
Hydroelectric, nuclear, solar, wind projects and grid infrastructure modernization
- Moz Salim - Partner, Power and Utilities leader
Canadian economic growth, innovation and macroeconomic impacts
- Mauricio Zelaya , National Economics Leader
Canadian manufacturing and supply chain nearshoring (steel, automotive, chemical, aerospace and transportation)
- Paul Vail - Advanced Manufacturing and Mobility Leader
Immigration and cross-border talent mobility
- Batia J. Stein – EY Law LLP Managing Partner, Business Immigration
Golsse, Leblanc and O'Riordan will be attending the official budget lock up on Tuesday, November 4 after which EY Canada will host a webcast at 6:00 pm ET to share insights and analysis. Register for the event here.
To learn more about the Canadian federal, provincial and territorial budgets or explore EY's Tax Alerts, click here.
To engage a spokesperson, or for more information, please contact Rafael Figueroa, [email protected], 514 879 6596.
