12 founders selected for the EY Entrepreneurs Access Network

TORONTO, May 5, 2026 /CNW/ - Traditional territories of the Mississaugas of the Credit, the Anishnabeg, the Chippewa, the Haudenosaunee and the Wendat Peoples -- EY Canada welcomes the Entrepreneurs Access Network 2026 cohort, bringing together 12 founders in a program focused on removing barriers to growth through greater access to mentorship and networks. Now in its fifth year, the initiative reflects a sustained effort to support underrepresented leaders building businesses across Canada.

Canada's EY Entrepreneurs Access Network 2026 cohort (CNW Group/EY (Ernst & Young))

"Entrepreneurs are navigating rising costs and rapid change, but the real challenge has long been access, and this program exists to help ensure opportunity is not what holds strong businesses back," says Christopher Gordon, EY Entrepreneurs Access Network Program Co-Director.

Spanning industries including consumer goods, health, education, technology, real estate and media, this year's participants reflect the breadth of innovation emerging from entrepreneurs across the country.



The EY Entrepreneurs Access Network 2026 Canadian cohort:

"Across multiple sectors, this cohort represents the ambition and leadership of entrepreneurs who are too often overlooked, and we're proud to support them as they build sustainable businesses," adds Myriam Gafarou, EY Entrepreneurs Access Network Program Co-Director.

As part of a year-long curriculum, the participants will engage in one–on–one coaching with EY professionals, participate in learning sessions covering growth priorities such as digital transformation and cybersecurity, and gain access to EY's global entrepreneurship network.

"When entrepreneurs are able to move past structural barriers and focus on scaling, the benefits extend well beyond individual companies and help strengthen communities and Canada's economy," says Daniel Baer, EY Entrepreneur Of The Year® Canada Program Director and EY Entrepreneurs Access Network Program Co-Director.

As part of EY's broader entrepreneurship ecosystem, the EY Entrepreneurs Access Network complements programs including Canada's EY Entrepreneur Of The Year® and EY Entrepreneurial Winning Women™.

Learn more about the EY Entrepreneurs Access Network.

EY Entrepreneurs Access Network

The EY Entrepreneurs Access Network in Canada is a program designed to support Black, Indigenous, Pan-Asian and Latino entrepreneurs. It aims to address the disparity gap by combining a curated, one-year educational curriculum for business owners of controlled private, for-profit organizations, with coaching and networking opportunities. Participants are paired with an EY Relationship Ambassador for dedicated coaching to help guide them through their growth journey.

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This news release has been issued by Ernst & Young LLP.

SOURCE EY (Ernst & Young)

For further information, please contact: Jenna Ng Liet Hing, [email protected], +1 416 943 3336