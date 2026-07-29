EY Canada makes leading investment in Quantum Computing

Firm expands national in-house quantum computing capability to help shape the next wave of technological change

Investment marks a shift from quantum experimentation to solving real business challenges for clients

Advancement of in-house quantum capabilities helps organizations process highly sensitive data entirely within Canadian borders

TORONTO, July 29, 2026 /CNW/ -- Traditional territories of the Mississaugas of the Credit, the Anishnabeg, the Chippewa, the Haudenosaunee and the Wendat Peoples - EY Canada today announced the expansion of its quantum computing capabilities to help clients solve increasingly complex business challenges in areas of optimization, fraud detection and large-scale risk management. The investment in an on-site quantum computer further enables the processing of highly sensitive workloads within Canadian borders, helping organizations meet growing security, privacy and regulatory requirements.

"We're shifting the conversation on quantum computing from concept to practical use for our clients in Canada and globally," said Biren Agnihotri, Chief Technology Officer, EY Canada. "Quantum computing has the ability to solve complex challenges that classical computing alone cannot address. By combining local and global talent, ecosystem collaboration and leading-edge in-house quantum infrastructure, we're accelerating how organizations translate quantum innovation into real-world capability."

Moving from experimentation to real-world application

EY is continuing its Client Zero approach, developing and testing quantum-enabled solutions within its own environment to help move visionary ideas toward practical use for clients. Owning the system in-house helps organizations meet stringent regulatory, privacy and industry requirements that cloud-based alternatives cannot always address.

The new capability provides dedicated access and greater control over the development of new applications, including where data resides, how it is managed and who can access it. This includes enhancing the testing, refinement and validation of quantum-enabled solutions in areas such as financial optimization, advanced fraud detection, data protection and large-scale system planning. These applications span financial services, energy, supply chain and government, where organizations increasingly need to balance operational complexity with data sovereignty, privacy and regulatory requirements.

"We're proud to continue embracing innovation early to help shape the next wave of technological change," says Alycia Calvert, EY Canada Chair and CEO. "Strengthening our foundational technologies in-house helps us unlock future breakthroughs that benefit both our people and our business."

This investment builds on EY's recent quantum patent and strengthens the ability to help clients identify where quantum can deliver measurable value while advancing Canada's position in the global quantum tech ecosystem through local innovation.

Driving global innovation forward

The new quantum capability is part of EY's global investment of more than US$3 billion in AI and next-generation technologies, helping clients move beyond experimentation to unlock new opportunities in forecasting, optimization, decision intelligence and risk management. The investment also aligns with ey.ai The Reimagination Engine, EY's AI-led technology system designed to help organizations transform with confidence.

About EY

EY is building a better working world by creating new value for clients, people, society and the planet, while building trust in capital markets.

Enabled by data, AI and advanced technology, EY teams help clients shape the future with confidence and develop answers for the most pressing issues of today and tomorrow.

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This news release has been issued by Ernst & Young LLP.

SOURCE EY (Ernst & Young)

For further information, please contact: Jenna Ng Liet Hing, [email protected], 416 943 3336