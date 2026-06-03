The program celebrates more than 130 entrepreneurs helping shape Canada's future through growth, innovation and community impact

TORONTO, June 3, 2026 /CNW/ - Traditional territory of the Mississaugas of the Credit, the Anishnabeg, the Chippewa, the Haudenosaunee and the Wendat peoples - EY Canada has announced the EY Entrepreneur Of The Year® 2026 regional finalists, recognizing more than 130 entrepreneurs shaping Canada's business landscape through innovation, leadership and community impact. Finalists from the program's four regions were selected by an independent panel of judges based on entrepreneurial spirit, leadership, purpose, growth and impact.

"Across Canada, entrepreneurs are playing a critical role in shaping the country's next chapter -- not only driving growth and innovation but building the foundations of a stronger economy," says Daniel Baer, EY Entrepreneur Of The Year Canada Program Director. "We're proud to recognize this year's finalists and the ambition, leadership and resilience they bring to Canada's entrepreneurial landscape."

View the full list of regional finalists here:

EY Entrepreneur Of The Year 2026 Pacific finalists

EY Entrepreneur Of The Year 2026 Prairies finalists

EY Entrepreneur Of The Year 2026 Ontario finalists

EY Entrepreneur Of The Year 2026 Eastern finalists

These leaders are transforming ideas into resilient organizations and creating meaningful impact in their communities. Their work is helping drive economic momentum and shape Canada's future with confidence.

The program reflects EY's broader commitment to supporting entrepreneurship and aligns with initiatives such as the Entrepreneurs Access Network and global EY Entrepreneurial Winning Women network, helping foster a more inclusive, equitable and connected entrepreneurial ecosystem.

With the 2026 finalists now announced, the program will move into the next stage of judging.





What's next?

An independent panel of judges will select regional category award winners and one overall winner from each region, with winners to be announced in October. Those regional winners will then advance to the national program in November to compete for the title of Canada's EY Entrepreneur Of The Year 2026. The Canadian winner will go on to compete in Monaco for the title of EY World Entrepreneur Of The Year™ in 2027.

More information

Visit ey.com/ca/eoy to learn more about the program and follow #EOYCanada on social media for the latest updates.

About EY Entrepreneur Of The Year®

The EY Entrepreneur Of The Year program shines a spotlight on entrepreneurs across Canada who master the artful balance of passion, determination, character and skill to create businesses that address the most complex challenges and build a better working world. By joining the program, you'll have the opportunity to celebrate success with your team, inspire the next generation of entrepreneurs and gain access to an exclusive global network of program participants to help you build connections, fuel success and navigate long-term growth.

The 2026 Pacific independent judging panel comprises Peter Cowan, CEO, Innovate BC; Stephen Lee, CEO, Musqueam Capital Corp.; Greg Louie, Governor, London Drugs; Michael Menzies, CEO, The Universal Group; Gillian Winckler, Chair of the Board, Pan American Silver; and Aisha Yang, Co-Founder and CEO, Herbaland Naturals Inc.

The 2026 Prairies independent judging panel comprises Kai Fahrion, Co-Founder and CEO, Zeno Renewables; Debbie Gust, President and Owner, WOW! Factor Desserts Ltd.; Denis Jones, President, CEO and Chairperson, Deveraux Group of Companies; Jennifer Magnus, CEO, MAGNA Engineering; Tina Naqvi-Rota, CEO, Cameron Development Corporation; Michelle Toner, CEO, Alberta Women Entrepreneurs; and Aleem Virani, Co-Founder and CEO, KV Capital.

The 2026 Ontario independent judging panel comprises Len Anderson, CEO, Renaissance Repair and Supply; Kathy Cheng, President, Redwood Classics Apparel; Karen Greve Young, CEO, Futurpreneur; Judith Ma, Director, Private Equity, OMERS; Nicolas Mulroney, Co-Founder, Chairman, CEO and President, Bond Bakery Brands Limited; and Adrian Rocca, Founder and CEO, Fitzrovia.

The 2026 Eastern independent judging panel comprises Pelra Azondekon, Managing Director, asterX | Québecor; Mélissa Lambert, President and CEO, Lambert Design; Henri-Charles Machalani, Founder Mistplay; Catherine Morneau, Co-President, Groupe Morneau; Eric Naaman, CEO, Damotech; Chiko Nanji, Founder and Chairman, Metro Supply Chain Group; and Orlane Panet, Co-Founder and CEO, MicroHabitat Urban Farming.

This year's National program sponsors are Air Canada, TSX Inc., The Globe and Mail and The Printing House.

The regional program sponsors are:

Pacific – BC Business, Cozen O'Connor and DLA Piper

Prairies – DLA Piper and Vaco

Ontario – DLA Piper and Vaco

About EY

EY is building a better working world by creating new value for clients, people, society and the planet, while building trust in capital markets.

Enabled by data, AI and advanced technology, EY teams help clients shape the future with confidence and develop answers for the most pressing issues of today and tomorrow.

EY teams work across a full spectrum of services in assurance, consulting, tax, strategy and transactions. Fuelled by sector insights, a globally connected, multi-disciplinary network and diverse ecosystem partners, EY teams can provide services in more than 150 countries and territories.

All in to shape the future with confidence.

EY refers to the global organization, and may refer to one or more of the member firms of Ernst & Young Global Limited, each of which is a separate legal entity. Ernst & Young Global Limited, a UK company limited by guarantee, does not provide services to clients. Information about how EY collects and uses personal data and a description of the rights individuals have under data protection legislation are available via ey.com/privacy. EY member firms do not practice law where prohibited by local laws. For more information about our organization, please visit ey.com/ca.

This news release has been issued by Ernst & Young LLP.

SOURCE EY (Ernst & Young)

For further information, please contact: Jenna Ng Liet Hing, [email protected], +1 416 943 3336