Canadians say they're cautious about AI, but many are already letting it decide

EY study shows adoption is outpacing sentiment as AI takes on greater responsibility

13% of Canadians are already using autonomous AI, allowing systems to act on their behalf

AI is embedded in daily life, with up to 78% using it in energy and mobility and 67% in customer experiences

Trust remains fragile, as 71% fear AI system breaches and only 39% trust companies to protect AI–used data

TORONTO, May 11, 2026 /CNW/ - Traditional territories of the Mississaugas of the Credit, the Anishnabeg, the Chippewa, the Haudenosaunee and the Wendat Peoples - Canadians may describe themselves as cautious about artificial intelligence, but new findings from the 2026 EY AI Sentiment Study suggest a very different reality. While concerns about security, accountability and control remain high, Canadians are already embedding AI into everyday decisions, often in ways that extend beyond simple assistance into early autonomy.

2026 EY AI Sentiment Study (CNW Group/EY (Ernst & Young)) 2026 EY AI Sentiment Study (CNW Group/EY (Ernst & Young))

"What we're seeing is less about blind trust and more about conditional permission," says Biren Agnihotri, EY Canada Chief Technology Officer. "Canadians are comfortable with AI in familiar, low–risk moments, and that everyday experience is reshaping how trust actually develops."

A 'meaningful minority' is already letting AI decide

The study shows 13% of Canadians have used autonomous AI in the past six months, systems that go beyond recommendations to act on a user's behalf. While still a minority, this group signals where Canadians are beginning to grant AI deeper authority.

Comfort with autonomy is strongest in everyday moments such as redeeming loyalty points, resolving customer service issues and managing home security systems. These are decisions that are easy to review, reverse or correct, allowing trust to build through experience rather than assumption. EY's data shows Canadians who already use AI are significantly more open to autonomous decision–making than non–users, suggesting exposure -- not persuasion -- is the strongest driver of acceptance.

AI is embedded in daily life, not just at work

Beyond autonomy, AI has quietly become part of daily routines for most Canadians. The research highlights 78% of Canadians having used AI in energy and mobility activities such as route optimization, travel planning or managing home energy consumption. Sixty–seven percent have interacted with AI in customer experiences, including chatbots, recommendations and personalized offers.

Technology and entertainment is another major touchpoint, with 61% of Canadians using AI for content recommendations or smart–device management. Health and wellness adoption is also growing, with 55% using AI for health information, symptom checking or wearable–driven insights.

Security sets the trust threshold

Despite this momentum, trust remains fragile. Seventy–one percent of Canadians worry about AI systems being hacked or breached, making security the top concern related to AI adoption. Only 39% trust companies to protect their data when it is used by AI. Beyond cybersecurity, two–thirds worry organizations won't be accountable for AI–driven harm, 59% fear AI decisions may conflict with personal values, and 72% say human oversight remains essential, even when AI systems perform accurately.

Read the full study findings here.

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SOURCE EY (Ernst & Young)

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