The patent strengthens EY Canada's ability to deliver differentiated decision-intelligence solutions

Innovation reinforces enterprise decision-making across highly complex systems, from supply networks to large-scale operational planning

The patent supports a hybrid classical–quantum computing paradigm, combining the scalability and reliability of classical systems with emerging quantum techniques

TORONTO, Feb. 26, 2026 /CNW/ - Traditional territories of the Mississaugas of the Credit, the Anishnabeg, the Chippewa, the Haudenosaunee and the Wendat Peoples -- EY Canada today announced a new patent that improves how organizations create and assess decision-making scenarios in challenging situations. This innovative approach showcases EY's commitment to turning advanced analytics, AI and new quantum technologies into useful tools that support better decision making.

EY Canada reaches a new patent milestone (CNW Group/EY (Ernst & Young))

Developed during an EY lab session by Biren Agnihotri, Dr. Sherif Barrad, Ricardo A. Collado and Olumide Akinola, alongside a multidisciplinary team of engineers and computer scientists, the goal was not simply faster computation, but more effective exploration of feasible options and trade-offs under uncertainty.

The innovation responds to a common enterprise challenge: as systems grow increasingly interconnected and driven by constraints, traditional AI and analytics may generate strong predictions but often fall short in rapidly identifying high-quality decision alternatives to adapt to evolving circumstances.

"This patent reflects how EY innovates --generalizing the insight from real client challenges to solve a broader class of complex decision problems," said Biren Agnihotri, EY Canada Chief Technology Officer. "By accelerating time to insight with this innovation, organizations can make better decisions across their most constrained and high-impact systems."

Rather than viewing quantum computing as a standalone accelerator, the innovation offers a realistic hybrid model that enriches the computational toolkit through the incorporation of quantum operators. The approach is broadly applicable across domains such as manufacturing, energy, logistics, infrastructure and large-scale operational planning, where decision quality depends on navigating constraints, uncertainty and rapidly evolving conditions.

"We're incredibly proud to innovate solutions that support Canadian businesses in navigating today's complex landscape," said Alycia Calvert, EY Canada Chair and CEO. "At EY Canada, we're dedicated to fostering innovation that not only strengthens individual organizations but also contributes to a more robust and competitive Canadian economy"

Learn more about how EY Canada is innovating for clients: https://www.ey.com/en_ca/services/ai

About EY

EY is building a better working world by creating new value for clients, people, society and the planet, while building trust in capital markets.

Enabled by data, AI and advanced technology, EY teams help clients shape the future with confidence and develop answers for the most pressing issues of today and tomorrow.

EY teams work across a full spectrum of services in assurance, consulting, tax, strategy and transactions. Fueled by sector insights, a globally connected, multi-disciplinary network and diverse ecosystem partners, EY teams can provide services in more than 150 countries and territories.

All in to shape the future with confidence.

EY refers to the global organization, and may refer to one or more of the member firms of Ernst & Young Global Limited, each of which is a separate legal entity. Ernst & Young Global Limited, a UK company limited by guarantee, does not provide services to clients. Information about how EY collects and uses personal data and a description of the rights individuals have under data protection legislation are available via ey.com/privacy. EY member firms do not practice law where prohibited by local laws. For more information about our organization, please visit ey.com/ca.

This news release has been issued by Ernst & Young LLP.

SOURCE EY (Ernst & Young)

For further information, please contact: Jenna Ng Liet Hing, [email protected], 647 684 9998