TORONTO, Feb. 23, 2026 /CNW/ - Traditional territories of the Mississaugas of the Credit, the Anishnabeg, the Chippewa, the Haudenosaunee, and the Wendat peoples – As Canada prepares for its 2026 provincial budget season amid ongoing global economic challenges, trade uncertainties, and persistent spending deficits, EY announces the availability of its national roster of tax leaders. These experts are prepared to offer timely insights, in-depth analysis, and informed commentary on the provincial budgets set to be tabled across Canada throughout spring 2026.

This year, EY's spokespersons form a roster of nine tax leaders representing six different provinces from coast to coast:

All spokespersons are available to offer reporters expert, region-specific insights on provincial budgets. Their backgrounds span areas such as transaction tax, corporate tax restructuring, Canadian tax compliance, consumer products and retail, as well as energy.

To engage a spokesperson, or for more information, please contact Nicolette Addesa, [email protected], 416-941-3336.