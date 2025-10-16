Empowers teams to build, deploy and scale agentic AI agents with no coding required

Streamlines complex processes for Canadian and global organizations

Enables secure, compliant and collaborative AI innovation across functions

Capable of supporting sovereign AI

TORONTO | TRADITIONAL TERRITORIES OF THE MISSISSAUGAS OF THE CREDIT, THE ANISHNABEG, THE CHIPPEWA, THE HAUDENOSAUNEE AND THE WENDAT PEOPLES, Oct. 16, 2025 /CNW/ - EY Canada proudly announces the launch and general availability of FlexiGenAI, a next-generation agentic AI platform designed to help organizations move from experimentation to enterprise-scale impact in today's fast-changing business landscape.

FlexiGenAI - Simplifying agentic AI to drive real enterprise value (CNW Group/EY (Ernst & Young))

"Agentic AI is reshaping the way the world works, but enterprise demands can trap organizations between pilot and product," says Biren Agnihotri, Chief Technology Officer, at EY Canada. "FlexiGenAI is built for businesses that don't code and developers who want to move faster. Organizations can start small, scale fast and go from idea to impact easily."

Developed in Canada within EY's Innovation Center, FlexiGenAI enables teams to design, deploy and scale AI agents -- without writing a single line of code. With its modular architecture, plug-and-play experience and configurable agentic solutions, FlexiGenAI helps businesses securely connect AI tools and workflows through a unified platform. Built on a robust technical foundation, it incorporates telemetry, observability, auditability, citations, privacy filters and expandability -- ensuring enterprise-grade performance, oversight and the ability to scale with confidence. FlexiGenAI makes it easier to automate tasks, support decision-making and improve cross-functional collaboration.

Meeting the evolving needs of enterprises

FlexiGenAI makes agentic intelligence accessible to a wide range of users, from business analysts using visual tools to developers integrating advanced logic and APIs. Its drag-and-drop canvas make it easy to build agents that think, reason and act autonomously. Platform-agnostic and designed for enterprise environments, it supports deployment across major cloud providers, hybrid setups and private AI environments -- making it suitable for sovereign workloads with strict data residency and compliance needs. From regulated industries to the public sector, FlexiGenAI is designed to support innovation while maintaining necessary oversight and control, delivering measurable impact for clients.

FlexiGenAI's practical results are already evident in early client engagements, where several organizations have reported measurable improvements in productivity, risk management and customer experience. It supports strategic objectives across sectors, from financial services to manufacturing and healthcare.

In today's climate, marked by uncertainty, digital acceleration and rising expectations, this Canadian built solution offers a clear path to productivity, resilience and competitive advantage.

"FlexiGenAI is more than a platform, it's a bold step forward in how we help shape the future with confidence," adds Agnihotri. "Our commitment to transformation and responsible agentic AI adoption ensures businesses can move beyond experimentation and into scalable, impactful AI solutions."

For more information on FlexiGenAI visit ey.com/en_ca/flexigenai

About EY

EY is building a better working world by creating new value for clients, people, society and the planet, while building trust in capital markets.

Enabled by data, AI and advanced technology, EY teams help clients shape the future with confidence and develop answers for the most pressing issues of today and tomorrow.

EY teams work across a full spectrum of services in assurance, consulting, tax, strategy and transactions. Fueled by sector insights, a globally connected, multi-disciplinary network and diverse ecosystem partners, EY teams can provide services in more than 150 countries and territories.

All in to shape the future with confidence.

EY refers to the global organization, and may refer to one or more of the member firms of Ernst & Young Global Limited, each of which is a separate legal entity. Ernst & Young Global Limited, a UK company limited by guarantee, does not provide services to clients. Information about how EY collects and uses personal data and a description of the rights individuals have under data protection legislation are available via ey.com/privacy. EY member firms do not practice law where prohibited by local laws. For more information about our organization, please visit ey.com/ca.

This news release has been issued by Ernst & Young LLP.

SOURCE EY (Ernst & Young)

For further information, please contact: Jenna Ng Liet Hing, [email protected], +1 416 943 3336