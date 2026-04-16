Junior explorers drive growth while spending falls elsewhere in Canada

Exploration spending reached $751 million in 2025, up 36% year over year

Copper became BC's top exploration target for the first time on record

Junior exploration companies led the rebound after three years of decline

VANCOUVER, BC, April 16, 2026 /CNW/ - Traditional territory of the xʷməθkʷəy̓əm, Sḵwx̱wú7mesh, and səlilwətaɬ Nations - British Columbia's mineral and coal exploration sector delivered its strongest year on record in 2025, with exploration and evaluation spending reaching $751 million, according to the British Columbia Mineral and Coal Exploration Survey. The result stands out against declining exploration investment across much of Canada and flat global spending.

Copper moves to the forefront

For the first time since the survey began, copper overtook gold as British Columbia's top exploration target. Copper exploration spending rose to $384 million in 2025, accounting for just over half of all exploration investment in the province. The shift reflects growing confidence in long‑term copper demand and British Columbia's strong geological position, particularly in regions with large porphyry deposits that can support both copper and precious metal development.

The surge in copper activity was especially pronounced in the province's Northwest, reinforcing the region's status as a focal point for exploration tied to the energy transition and future industrial growth.

Junior explorers power the comeback

After three consecutive years of declining investment, junior exploration companies led the recovery in 2025. Junior spending reached $479 million, a 47% increase from 2024, as companies expanded activity across a larger number of projects and invested more heavily both in grassroots exploration and project advancement.

The resurgence points to improving market sentiment and a gradual easing of capital constraints for junior explorers, who play a critical role in replenishing British Columbia's long‑term project pipeline and advancing early‑stage discoveries toward development.

BC pulls ahead as national spending slows

British Columbia's exploration growth comes as spending softened in most other major Canadian jurisdictions. While Ontario and Quebec remain the country's largest exploration provinces, both saw investment decline as projects moved closer to production and away from early‑stage exploration. By contrast, British Columbia increased its share of national exploration spending, largely driven by strong copper activity and renewed junior sector participation.

Now in its tenth edition, the British Columbia Mineral and Coal Exploration Survey is a joint initiative between the Government of British Columbia's Ministry of Mining and Critical Minerals, the Association for Mineral Exploration (AME) and EY. The survey analyzes the survey responses, financial reports and press releases from companies operating in BC, providing insights into the current state of BC's minerals and coal exploration industry.

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SOURCE EY (Ernst & Young)

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