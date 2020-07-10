Extreme heat - Montréal is entering Response mode 1 of its Response plan

MONTRÉAL, July 10, 2020 /CNW Telbec/ - Following recommendations of the Direction régionale de santé publique (DRSP), the Organisation de sécurité civile de l'agglomération de Montréal is announcing that it is entering Response mode 1 of its Extreme heat special response plan as of today, July 10.

This phased plan based on weather conditions and effects on residents' health provides for the implementation of measures to ensure the well-being and safety of residents. The Response mode, which began this morning, includes a joint door-to-door operation by the Service de sécurité incendie and the Service de police de la Ville de Montréal in an effort to reach the most vulnerable populations and provide prevention tips in certain priority sectors. In addition, water bottles will be distributed to the homeless.

Aquatic facilities

Montréal will extend the opening hours of several aquatic facilities, including splash pads, pools and wading pools, so that residents can have places to cool off. An online map (in French) is available to help people quickly locate the facilities that are open. Note that some boroughs have opened splash pads temporarily due to the heat wave.

Beaches

The opening of beaches and other public and private natural environments has been authorized by the Direction régionale de santé publique since June 22. The beaches at Parc-nature du Cap-Saint-Jacques, Parc-nature de L'Île-Bizard, as well as the Verdun beach, are open in compliance with physical distancing guidelines recommended for aquatic activities. The beach at the outdoor centre of Cap-Saint-Jacques, which is reserved for groups, will be closed all summer. Lastly, the Société Jean-Drapeau plans to reopen the Jean-Doré beach tomorrow, July 11.

Montréal has put measures in place to ensure that the population can safely use its aquatic facilities during the pandemic.

Montrealers who have symptoms are asked to stay home.

Access to the facilities will be denied to persons who have Covid-19 symptoms, have been in contact with someone who has Covid-19 or have returned from a trip outside of the country within the last 14 days.

It is recommended that people get ready at home, shower, apply sunscreen and put on their bathing suit before arriving at the pool.

People must wash their hands before and after swimming.

Changing rooms will be closed but washrooms will be open.

Users must pay attention to the staff's instructions and follow physical distancing rules at all times.

Note that some boroughs will have to control the amount of time users spend in the pool to ensure that as many residents as possible can take advantage of the water.

For more information about the measures the city has put in place for aquatic facilities, visit the Cooling off this summer page.

Air-conditioned public places

Air-conditioned public places are also open on the Montréal urban agglomeration territory. Citizens can take advantage of these spaces to get a break from the heat, while following the recommendations in effect issued by local public health officials, specifically those related to physical distancing. An online map shows the air-conditioned public places that are open for Montrealers.

With the reopening of the economy, several other public places are now reopened and accessible to residents who need a place to cool off. Montréal invites boroughs and reconstituted cities that wish to open more air-conditioned public places to do so.

How to protect yourself during a heat wave

During periods of extreme heat, like the one we are currently experiencing, it is strongly recommended that you:

Drink a lot of water without waiting to be thirty;

Take cool showers or baths often;

Limit physical activity;

Wear light clothing.

In addition, during the pandemic, expect line ups outside of businesses. Be sure to bring a water bottle and a hat.

The How to protect yourself during a heat wave page on the montreal.ca website provides additional information about prevention measures during high heat episodes.

Special response plan

Montréal's extreme heat special response plan comes into force when there is Extreme heat, which is defined as a three-day forecast with daytime highs of 33 °C or greater and night time lows of 20 °C or higher, or when night time temperatures are higher than 25 °C for two consecutive nights.

SOURCE Ville de Montréal

For further information: Relations médias, Ville de Montréal, [email protected]

Related Links

https://montreal.ca/

