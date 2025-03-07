Deploying $5 billion in capacity to support impacted companies with financing and insurance solutions

OTTAWA, ON, March 7, 2025 /CNW/ - Export Development Canada (EDC) has launched the Trade Impact Program to support Canadian companies impacted by market uncertainty.

Effective immediately, EDC is increasing its support to Canadian exporters in anticipation of heightened demand for its financing and insurance solutions, including loans, guarantees and working capital support. With its newly launched program, EDC is prepared to facilitate an additional $5 billion over two years in support for eligible companies across a range of products to help them navigate the economic challenges.

Canadian exporters and investors remain able to benefit from EDC's full suite of solutions, including a broader range of lending products as well as equity, business connections and market intelligence. EDC is also well-positioned to contribute its project financing expertise alongside its government and private sector partners to help strengthen Canada's economy through the building of strategic, trade-enabling infrastructure.

"I want to say to Canadian exporters - the primary contributor to our economy - that we understand how challenging this moment is and EDC is here to support you. In short, we have your back. We are moving quickly to provide meaningful support to Canadian exporters and investors as they adjust and adapt to new market realities," said Alison Nankivell, President and CEO, EDC. "For over 80 years, we have stood tall at the moments when Canadian companies needed us most, helping our exporters and investors overcome significant economic challenges. By launching the Trade Impact Program, and with our full complement of solutions, we will do so again, helping companies to manage the trade-related risks before them and to help them seize new opportunities in markets around the world."

EDC continues to actively engage with customers and industry stakeholders to better understand their needs and to determine how to best support them. Across virtually all sectors, companies are facing increased uncertainty and costs given the lack of predictability concerning the U.S. market and the highly interconnected nature of supply chains between the two countries.

Many customers will need greater working capital to manage existing contracts, potential decreases in U.S. sales, or volatility in the Canadian dollar exchange rate. Demand for accounts receivables insurance is also likely to increase to help manage risks associated with supply chain disruptions. EDC anticipates that many Canadian exporters will look to expand their operations outside of Canada to diversify their markets. Across the board, customers are seeking ongoing market intelligence as well as tools and resources to support their continued success in the U.S. market and to explore diversification opportunities in the global marketplace.

"Canada's small- and medium-sized businesses have told us that they feel they will be disproportionately impacted by the market volatility and potential tariffs. This is why we're deploying our full support – insurance, financing, connections and market insights – to help them navigate this challenging time. Our priority is to provide meaningful and timely support to Canadian exporters in their time of need so that they can focus on what they do best – providing the goods and services that the world needs. We will stay agile, evolving our range of support as developments occur to meet the changing needs of our customers over the longer term," said Todd Winterhalt, Senior Vice-President, International Markets, EDC.

The Trade Impact Program initially includes the following financing and insurance solutions; however, Canadian exporters are also able to leverage EDC's entire suite of products:

Export confidently: EDC's credit insurance (Portfolio Credit Insurance) protects a company from losses in the event of non-payment from their foreign buyer when shipping goods or providing services internationally.

EDC's credit insurance (Portfolio Credit Insurance) protects a company from losses in the event of non-payment from their foreign buyer when shipping goods or providing services internationally. Manage currency fluctuations: EDC's international trade guarantee (Foreign Exchange Facility Guarantee) helps Canadian businesses manage the risks associated with foreign exchange fluctuations. By providing a guarantee on foreign exchange contracts, EDC enables businesses to stabilize their costs and protect their profit margins from adverse currency movements.

Access more working capital: EDC's international finance guarantees (Export Guarantee Program and the Trade Expansion Lending Program) share a portion of a company's financial institution's risk with EDC, allowing the company to gain greater access to financing to manage cash flow challenges and to support the growth or expansion of their operations.

EDC's international finance guarantees (Export Guarantee Program and the Trade Expansion Lending Program) share a portion of a company's financial institution's risk with EDC, allowing the company to gain greater access to financing to manage cash flow challenges and to support the growth or expansion of their operations. Enable global expansion: EDC's financing solutions help Canadian companies to scale up their operations outside of Canada , by helping them increase their capacity for trade in different markets or acquire a foreign company.

To provide ongoing market intelligence and knowledge resources for Canadian companies, EDC has launched:

A support page with information about the solutions EDC has in place to help Canadian companies that are impacted. .

. A U.S. market intelligence hub with links to key knowledge pieces and information.

Articles and tools to keep companies apprised of U.S. related developments, as well as solutions to help address the uncertainty in the market. In addition to articles such as Tariff 101, companies are encouraged to register to the Export Help Hub to access additional content that can support their efforts in the U.S.

For more information on how EDC can support your business, please visit www.edc.ca or contact us at 1-800-229-0575.

About EDC

Export Development Canada (EDC) is a financial Crown corporation dedicated to helping Canadian businesses make an impact at home and abroad. EDC has the financial products and knowledge Canadian companies need to confidently enter new markets, reduce financial risk and grow their business as they go from local to global. Together, EDC and Canadian companies are building a more prosperous, stronger and sustainable economy for all Canadians.

For more information and to learn how we can help your company, call us at 1-800-229-0575 or visit www.edc.ca.

