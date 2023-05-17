DRESDEN, ON and BROCKVILLE, ON, May 17, 2023 /CNW/ - Kick off the Victoria Day long weekend with a visit to the Ontario Heritage Trust's Josiah Henson Museum of African-Canadian History in Dresden or Fulford Place in Brockville. The museums reopen to the public starting Saturday, May 20 for the spring/summer season.

These provincially significant sites explore varying aspects of Ontario's shared history. From stories of Black freedom seekers on the perilous trail for freedom at the Josiah Henson Museum to the highs and lows of 20th-century society life at Fulford Place, each museum provides a unique portal to Ontario's rich and complicated past and explores its impact on the present.

Josiah Henson Museum of African-Canadian History ( Dresden )

Summer season: open Tuesdays to Saturdays from May 20 to October 27

The Josiah Henson Museum of African-Canadian History hosts interactive, thought-provoking exhibits exploring the life and leadership of Josiah Henson — an abolitionist, preacher and conductor of the Underground Railroad. The site explores the contributions of people of African descent to Canadian culture and society and provides a space to discuss the legacy of slavery, racism and the enduring pursuit of social justice.

This year's special programs include Canada Day and Emancipation Day (July 29) celebrations. Visit the Josiah Henson Museum's Special events and Programming page for more information.

Fulford Place ( Brockville )

Summer season: open Wednesdays to Sundays from May 20 to September 3

Discover the story of Senator George T. Fulford, purveyor of Pink Pills for Pale People, and explore the grand Fulford mansion that he built between 1899 and 1901. Marvel at the many original family furnishings, stroll through the restored gardens — designed by the Olmsted Brothers firm — for a rare glimpse of the luxurious lifestyle of another era.

Starting July 5, join the museum for the Music on the Veranda summer concert series, featuring local artists. Visit the Fulford Place's Special Events and Programming page for more information.

Learn about the Trust's partner museums

The Trust owns several other significant cultural sites across Ontario that are open as museums and operated by partners locally, who share and interpret the history of these important sites.

The Trust's partner museums include:

Duff-Baby House and Interpretation Centre, operated by the City of Windsor

and Interpretation Centre, operated by the Museum of Northern History at Sir Harry Oakes Chateau, operated by the Town of Kirkland Lake

Niagara Apothecary ( Niagara-on-the-Lake ), operated by the Ontario College of Pharmacists

), operated by the College of Pharmacists Mather-Walls House ( Kenora ), operated by the Lake of the Woods Historical Society

), operated by the Lake of the Woods Historical Society Macdonell-Williamson House (Chute-à-Blondeau), operated by the Friends of the Macdonell-Williamson House

Learn more about the museums .

Save the date for more events

Join the Trust throughout the year for more exciting ways to engage with Ontario's history and heritage:

May 27-28 : Visit George Brown House , the Enoch Turner Schoolhouse and the Elgin and Winter Garden Theatre Centre for free during Doors Open Toronto

Visit , the Enoch Turner Schoolhouse and the and Winter Garden Theatre Centre for free during June 2 : Join family-fun activities and learn about 19th-century student life at the Enoch Turner Schoolhouse Open House event in Toronto

Join family-fun activities and learn about 19th-century student life at the in June 10 : Join Town of Perth's celebration of the 200th anniversary of Inge-Va , a late-Georgian stone residence built in 1823

About the Ontario Heritage Trust

The Ontario Heritage Trust (the Trust) is an agency of the Government of Ontario. The Trust conserves, interprets and shares Ontario's heritage. We conserve provincially significant cultural and natural, tangible and intangible heritage, interpret Ontario's history, celebrate its diversity and educate Ontarians of its importance in our society. The Trust envisions an Ontario where we conserve, value and share the places and landscapes, histories, traditions and stories that embody our heritage, now and for future generations.

