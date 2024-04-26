Doors Open Ontario provides rare access to a wide range of fascinating sites, including: historical buildings adapted to meet the needs of today, diverse places of worship, stunning natural heritage landscapes and innovative modern marvels of infrastructure. Many sites also host walking tours, exhibitions or other special activities. Whether you are looking for family-friendly activities, seeking the perfect photo moment in a beautiful space, or curious about what is behind some normally closed doors, there is an experience for you.

"Doors Open Ontario continues to showcase Ontario's strong and vibrant heritage sector," said Michael Ford, Minister of Citizenship and Multiculturalism. "I encourage all Ontarians to use this time to get out and learn more about the incredible heritage sites that have helped shape our province and its history."

"Through Doors Open Ontario, visitors can experience so many places and spaces in their communities that make Ontario so special, free of cost," said John Ecker, Chair, Board of Directors, Ontario Heritage Trust.

Participating communities and their Doors Open Ontario event dates are as follows.

April:

Guelph — April 27

May:

Oshawa — May 4

— Hamilton Region — May 4-5

Richmond Hill — May 11

— Toronto — May 25-26

June:

Ottawa — June 1-2

— Whitchurch-Stouffville — June 1

Markham — June 8

— Loyalist Township — June 15

July:

Kingston and Area — July 20

August:

Burlington — August 10

— Cornwall and SDG Counties — August 17-18

and SDG Counties — Owen Sound — August 24

September:

Belleville — September 7

— Carleton Place — September 14

— Peterborough — September 14

— Kawartha Lakes — September 15

Waterloo Region — September 21

London — September 21-22

— Mississippi Mills — September 22

Brockton — September 28

— Lambton County — September 28-29

Halton Hills — September 29

October:

Timmins — October 5

— Niagara-on-the-Lake — October 19

— NEW — Niagara Falls — October 26-27

Dates to be confirmed:

Brampton

Simcoe County

Vaughan

Doors Open Ontario is a partnership between community organizations and the Ontario Heritage Trust. TD Bank Group is the presenting sponsor for the program. Doors Open Ontario is supported by thousands of volunteers whose service to sharing local heritage makes these experiences possible.

Learn more

Find events and plan your Doors Open Ontario experience by visiting the Doors Open Ontario website.

Stay connected

Follow the Ontario Heritage Trust on Facebook, Instagram, X, LinkedIn and YouTube. Subscribe to the Heritage Matters ... more! e-newsletter. #ONheritage

About the Ontario Heritage Trust

The Ontario Heritage Trust (the Trust) is an agency of the Government of Ontario. The Trust conserves, interprets and shares Ontario's heritage. We conserve provincially significant cultural and natural heritage, interpret Ontario's history, celebrate its diversity and educate Ontarians of its importance in our society. The Trust envisions an Ontario where we conserve, value and share the places and landscapes, histories, traditions and stories that embody our heritage, now and for future generations.

SOURCE Ontario Heritage Trust

For further information: For more information about the Ontario Heritage Trust, contact David Leonard at 437-246-9065 or [email protected]; For more information about Doors Open Ontario, or if you are interested in volunteering for one of our community events, contact [email protected].