Explore Life's Flavours with New 44-count Single-Serve, K-Cup-Compatible Coffee Variety Packs from Zavida Coffee Roasters

TORONTO, Aug. 29, 2023 /CNW/ - Canadian flavoured coffee expert Zavida Coffee Roasters is thrilled to announce the launch of two new flavoured single-serve 44-count Variety Packs, just in time for the Back-to-School season. Starting Monday, August 28th, coffee lovers can pick up the Keurig-compatible Discovery Variety Pack and Flavour Explosion Variety Pack at Walmart locations across Canada and kick-start their morning routine by exploring the variety of life's flavours with Zavida.

Zavida Coffee Roasters flavoured single-serve 44-count Variety Packs

The Discovery Pack and Flavour Explosion Variety Pack are designed to bring extraordinary coffee experiences to coffee enthusiasts of all stripes. With the Discovery Variety Pack, customers can explore six different coffees – three of Zavida's classic roasts; Breakfast Blend Light Roast, 100% Colombian Medium Roast, and French Roast; along with three of our most popular flavoured coffees; Hazelnut Vanilla, Canadian Maple, and French Vanilla. This box is perfectly-suited for traditional coffee lovers who may be curious about Zavida's flavoured coffee offerings.

The Flavour Explosion Variety Pack is the ideal choice for those seeking an adventurous and exceptional coffee experience. The 44-count box features nine of Zavida's best-selling flavoured coffees: Hazelnut Vanilla, Canadian Maple, French Vanilla, Cinnamon Bun, Chocolate Fudge Brownie, Crème Brûlée, Apple Pie, Pumpkin Spice, and Pecan Pie. Additionally, included on the box is a selection of recipe suggestions for combining multiple flavoured pods into one cup, so fans can experience the Flavour Explosion for themselves.

"We believe that coffee should be more than just a morning ritual; it should be an experience," said Darlyn Reyes, Marketing Director at Zavida Coffee Roasters. "With our new Variety Packs, we aim to shake up how Canadians enjoy coffee., Coffee should be fun, so join us and explore the endless possibilities that our coffees offer – hot or cold."

Whether you're a parent easing back into the weekday school run this fall, or a post-secondary student looking for an easy way to mix up your morning caffeine-boost, Zavida Coffee Roasters has got you covered with our all new 44-count single-serve Variety Packs, available as of August 28th at Walmart Canada locations.

About Zavida Coffee Roasters:

Since our founding in 1980, Zavida Coffee Roasters has been dedicated to roasting and delivering exceptional coffee that inspires taste exploration and celebrates the art of coffee making. Zavida aims to ignite a passion for coffee, and to encourage coffee lovers to constantly seek out new flavours, experiences, and connection through coffee each day. Zavida is a proudly Canadian brand, delivering exceptional coffee in over 40 blends and flavours to customers all over the world for over 40 years. Customers can find Zavida coffee at Costco, Walmart, and Loblaw's locations across Canada, as well as at zavida.com.

For further information: Darlyn Reyes, Zavida Coffee Roasters, 1-800-667-0192, [email protected]