OTTAWA, ON, Oct. 10, 2023 /CNW/ - Today, the Expert Panel conducting the legislative review of the Cannabis Act published its report entitled Legislative Review of the Cannabis Act – What we Heard Report. The report is a summary of what the Expert Panel heard during its engagement activities conducted between December 2022 and June 2023.

"We want to thank everyone who generously gave us their time and energy in sharing their perspectives and answering our questions," said Morris Rosenberg, Chair of the Expert Panel. "We have heard a wide variety of perspectives throughout the consultations. A very rich and broad scientific literature was shared with us, as well as diverse lived and living experiences. We hope that we have captured the breadth and nuances of perspectives."

The Expert Panel was established with a mandate to provide independent, expert advice to the Minister of Health and the Minister of Mental Health and Addictions and Associate Minister of Health on progress made towards achieving the Cannabis Act's objectives and on the identification of areas to improve the functioning of the framework.

The Expert Panel engaged with almost 500 stakeholders in nearly 90 meetings as part of its first phase of work.

The next phase of the Expert Panel's work includes the development of its final report for the Minister of Health and the Minister of Mental Health and Addictions and Associate Minister of Health, which will continue to be informed by engagement activities throughout the fall. This report will provide advice and recommendations on areas of the legislative framework or its implementation that could be improved or reformed.

The final report is to be tabled in both Houses of Parliament by March 2024.

The Expert Panel continues to welcome written submissions as it develops the final report. Submissions can be sent to [email protected] or to the following mailing address:

Cannabis Act Legislative Review Secretariat

Health Canada

Address locator 0302I

Ottawa, Ontario

K1A 0K9

