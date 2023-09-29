Experience the TAYLOR SWIFT | THE ERAS TOUR Concert Film with Your Own Private Party at Cineplex Theatres Across Canada

Grab Friends and Family and Book a Private Auditorium to Watch the Filmed Version of this Record-Breaking Concert

TORONTO, Sept. 29, 2023 /CNW/ - (TSX: CGX) – After last month's tremendous pre-sale response to the TAYLOR SWIFT | THE ERAS TOUR theatrical concert film coming to theatres October 13, Cineplex, a leading entertainment and media company, has announced fans can now book a private auditorium to experience this record-breaking concert film.

Private parties can be booked for a minimum of 50 guests and this ultimate fan experience is available in select Cineplex locations and subject to availability, starting October 20, for $1,000, plus tax. Fans can visit Cineplex.com for more information.

"We love being able to offer this memorable experience to Canadian fans so they can come together and be immersed with big screens and big sound to create their own premium fan experience," said Sara Moore, EVP and Chief Marketing Officer, Cineplex. "Canadians responded in a big way when we announced the pre-sale in August, resulting in over 230,000 tickets sold to-date and generating over $5.1 million in pre-sales."

Standard individual tickets are also still available - adult tickets are $19.89 at theatres, children's (aged 13 and under) and seniors' (aged 65 and above) tickets are $13.13 at theatres. An online booking fee of up to $1.50 per ticket applies to all online ticket purchases. All prices are subject to taxes. Standard upcharges for premium experiences will apply and no passes will be accepted.

For more information on TAYLOR SWIFT | THE ERAS TOUR concert film at Cineplex, please visit Cineplex.com/events

