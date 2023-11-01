Experience the artistic life of Gathie Falk at the Audain Art Museum

WHISTLER, BC, Nov. 1, 2023 /CNW/ - The Audain Art Museum (AAM) proudly presents the much-anticipated exhibition, Gathie Falk: Revelations, which offers a journey through time as visitors explore the life's work of a renowned Canadian artist. Opening on November 25, this Special Exhibition promises an extraordinary experience, inviting art enthusiasts, collectors and the culturally curious to delve into the rich tapestry of Falk's artistic legacy. Curated by Sarah Milroy, Executive Director and Chief Curator of the McMichael Canadian Art Collection, Gathie Falk: Revelations is drawn from public, corporate and private collections across Canada and is organized and circulated by the McMichael Canadian Art Collection. Among the exhibition's highlights are The Problem with Wedding Veils (2010-2011), Red Angel (1977), Picnic with Dog (1976) and 168 Apples (1969).

Gathie Falk, 'Picnic with Dog', c. 1976, ceramic, paint media, Vancouver Art Gallery, © Gathie Falk (CNW Group/Audain Art Museum)

At 95 years of age, Falk has spent more than 70 years dedicating herself to creating art, making her one of Canada's most accomplished artists. Her work has been widely collected and is featured in the holdings of the Audain Art Museum, Art Gallery of Ontario, National Gallery of Canada and the Winnipeg Art Gallery. Falk has been the recipient of numerous visual arts honours, including the Audain Prize, Gershon Iskowitz Prize, Governor General's Visual Arts Award, and the Order of Canada.

Gathie Falk: Revelations serves as a vibrant tribute to Falk's contributions to contemporary art and her unique perspective on the intersection of nature, human existence, and everyday objects. Renowned for her remarkable ability to infuse domestic items with profound meaning, Falk's work has captivated audiences worldwide, pushing artistic boundaries and resonating deeply with diverse audiences. This comprehensive exhibition at the Audain Art Museum offers a rare opportunity to witness the evolution of Falk's artistic vision, experiencing the magic she infuses into the ordinary, and uncovering the depth of her artistic philosophy that encapsulates the essence of Canadian culture.

Gathie Falk: Revelations is made possible by major sponsor, Polygon Homes, with the assistance of supporting sponsors Andy Sylvester, Grosvenor and Burgundy Asset Management, with additional support from Lisa and Terrence Turner. The exhibition is also supported by hotel partner Fairmont Chateau Whistler.

Gathie Falk: Revelations will be on display in the AAM's Tom and Teresa Gautreau Galleries from November 25, 2023 to May 6, 2024. The full-colour 200-page hard cover book with contributions by Sarah Milroy, Daina Augaitis, Hank Bull, Liz Magor, Landon Mackenzie, John Geoghegan, Jocelyn Anderson and Nancy Tousley is available to purchase at the Museum Shop.

For more information on the exhibition, related engagement activities and to purchase special exhibition items, visit audainartmuseum.com.

About the Audain Art Museum

Established in 2016, the Museum was founded via a major philanthropic gift of Michael Audain and Yoshiko Karasawa. The Permanent Collection is focused on the art of British Columbia, exemplifying the richness of cultural difference in Canada. Highlights include hereditary Haida Chief James Hart's The Dance Screen, an exceptional collection of historical and contemporary Indigenous art, a comprehensive selection of paintings by Emily Carr and a brilliant range of works by Vancouver's photo-conceptualists. The Museum hosts numerous special exhibitions per year that feature artists and collections of national as well as international significance.

