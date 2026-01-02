Gold-Headed Cane 2026: Honor goes to the captain of the Byzantion

Departing from the port of Tenerife in the Canary Islands, the Byzantion completed an 11-day transatlantic crossing, a remarkable feat in the middle of winter in the North Atlantic. During the last four days, the crew had to contend with sustained winds, gusts reaching 50 knots, and impressive swells reaching up to 10 meters. Flying the Marshall Islands flag, the tanker docked at Pier 109, operated by Suncor, where it is currently unloading its cargo. The ship will set sail again tomorrow, January 3, bound for a U.S. port.

The arrival of this first ship of the year illustrates the strategic importance of liquid bulk for the Port of Montreal. In 2024, this sector accounted for nearly 40% of total tonnage handled, a proportion that is expected to remain stable in 2025. Despite the volatility of global markets, it has shown remarkable stability, with more than 12 million tons handled annually for the past eight years. This illustrates the great diversity of products and the key logistical role that the Port of Montreal plays in maintaining the country's energy security, the reliability of supply chains, and the competitiveness of Canadian businesses.

Captain Andrejs Kuharenoks: a first time in Montreal

Originally from Latvia, Captain Andrejs Kuharenoks said he was honored to receive this distinction during his first career stopover in Montreal. He emphasized that he will cherish the memory of this ceremony and that this honor will reflect well on the entire crew. As a former deck officer, he always knew he wanted to devote his career to the sea, motivated by the daily challenges, the responsibilities of command, and the demands of life on board. He has been a captain since 2005.

The gold-headed cane, engraved with the captain's name and that of his ship, was presented to him this morning by Julie Gascon, President and CEO of the MPA, during a ceremony held aboard the Byzantion.

The Montreal Port Authority would also like to acknowledge the work of Central St. Lawrence Corporation pilots Patrick Fortin and Donald Morin, who guided the ship safely to port.

Quotes

"It is always a powerful symbolic moment to welcome the first ship of the year to the Port of Montreal. The Byzantion marks the start of a new season, at a time when maritime transport is set to play an increasingly important role in Canada's economic exchanges. This first ship also reminds us that we are a great maritime nation, connected to the world by the St. Lawrence River. I would like to pay special tribute to the work of Captain Kuharenoks and his crew, and I am honored to continue this tradition, which has been part of Montreal's maritime history for over 185 years," said Julie Gascon, President and CEO of the Montreal Port Authority.

The Honorable Steven MacKinnon, Canada's Minister of Transport and Leader of the Government in the House of Commons, offered his sincere congratulations to the captain and crew: "Over the past year, we have all been reminded of the importance of maritime transport to Canada's economic resilience. In this context, I would like to congratulate Captain Kuharenoks of the Byzantion and his entire crew for earning this distinction. This iconic gold-headed cane and its long history are a testament to the strategic role played by the Port of Montreal as an important gateway to Canada."

Quebec's Minister of Maritime Strategy, Bernard Drainville, also congratulated the captain and his crew: "Behind every arrival at the Port of Montreal, there are women and men who do demanding work to keep our economy moving. The Gold-headed Cane reminds us of this reality and highlights the strategic importance of the St. Lawrence River for Quebec, Canada, and global maritime trade. As a government, we want to support a high-performing, reliable, and humane maritime industry because it is essential to the vitality of our businesses and our supply chains. I sincerely congratulate Captain Kuharenoks and the crew of the Byzantion. Their crossing marks the beginning of a new year of port activity that sustains the entire province of Quebec.

"As a major port city, Montreal is pleased to highlight the collaboration between the City and the Port of Montreal. Port activities are essential to the economic development of the city, and it is important to promote maritime culture. That is why, on behalf of the people of Montreal, I would like to warmly congratulate Captain Kuharenoks and the entire crew of the Byzantion, who won this year's Gold-Headed Cane. The presentation of this cane to the first ocean-going vessel to reach the Port of Montreal without stopping at the beginning of the year is the result of a 185-year-old tradition. It is a noteworthy achievement," said Montreal Mayor Soraya Martinez Ferrada.

About the tradition of the Gold-Headed Cane

The Gold-Headed Cane is presented to the captain of the first ocean-going vessel to reach the Port of Montreal without stopping at the beginning of the new year. Until 1964, the Gold-Headed Cane was presented in the spring to encourage the resumption of shipping, as Montreal was cut off from the world during the long winter months. Since the advent of icebreakers, which allow year-round navigation, the cane has been presented to the captain of the first ocean-going vessel to reach the port without stopping at the beginning of each year, a trophy coveted by captains from many countries.

About the Port of Montreal

Operated by the Montreal Port Authority (MPA), the Port of Montreal is the largest container port in Eastern Canada and a diversified transshipment hub that handles all types of cargo: containerized and non-containerized, liquid bulk and dry bulk. The only container port in Quebec, it is a destination port served by the world's largest shipping lines. It is also an intermodal hub with a service offering that is unique in North America, with its own rail network directly on the docks, connected to the two trans-Canadian rail networks. The MPA also operates a cruise terminal.

The MPA integrates economic, social, and environmental considerations into its business practices. This commitment is guided by a sustainable development policy, whose guiding principles are involvement, cooperation, and transparency. Port activity supports some 590,000 jobs and nearly $98.5 billion in economic activity in Canada.

