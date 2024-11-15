Federal investment of over $38 million will connect 3,611 homes to high-speed Internet

WINNIPEG, MB, Nov. 15, 2024 /CNW/ - Fairness for every generation means making sure everyone in Canada has access to reliable and affordable high-speed Internet, no matter where they live. That is why the Government of Canada is bringing high-speed Internet access to underserved communities—including Indigenous communities—in rural Manitoba.

Today, the Honourable Dan Vandal, Minister of Northern Affairs, Minister responsible for Prairies Economic Development Canada and Minister responsible for the Canadian Northern Economic Development Agency, on behalf of the Honourable Gudie Hutchings, Minister of Rural Economic Development and Minister responsible for the Atlantic Canada Opportunities Agency, announced over $38 million in federal funding for four projects under the Universal Broadband Fund and support from Indigenous Services Canada to bring high-speed Internet access to 3,611 households in 14 rural and remote communities across Manitoba. This includes 3,135 Indigenous households.

Better, more reliable connectivity means having easier access to important online resources, bridging the digital divide, accelerating economic development and increasing safety for Indigenous communities, and helping victims of violence access critical online resources and get help when they need it most.

This funding is provided through the Universal Broadband Fund, a program designed to ensure that Canadians in rural, remote and Indigenous communities have access to reliable high-speed Internet.

Everyone in Canada will have access to high-speed Internet by 2030, and 98% of Canadian households will be connected by 2026. Canada is on track to meet its 2026 connectivity targets. These projects will build toward that goal, and the government will continue to invest in infrastructure that creates new opportunities in communities and makes sure they can benefit from all of Canada's potential.

"Connectivity is an essential tool to access education and health care and to grow a business. The Government of Canada has made a historic commitment to help connect 98% of Canadian households to high-speed Internet by 2026. These investments will provide reliable high-speed Internet access to more than 3,600 underserved homes in rural Manitoba."

– The Honourable Gudie Hutchings, Minister of Rural Economic Development and Minister responsible for the Atlantic Canada Opportunities Agency

"Every community in Canada deserves access to high-speed Internet. This announcement is another step our government is taking in delivering on its commitment to ensure every Manitoban has access, no matter where they live."

– The Honourable Dan Vandal, Minister of Northern Affairs, Minister responsible for Prairies Economic Development Canada and Minister responsible for the Canadian Northern Economic Development Agency

Canada's Connectivity Strategy aims to provide all Canadians with access to Internet speeds of at least 50 megabits per second (Mbps) download / 10 Mbps upload.

The Universal Broadband Fund is a $3.225 billion investment by the Government of Canada designed to help provide high-speed Internet access to 98% of Canadians by 2026 and achieve the national target of 100% access by 2030.

investment by the Government of designed to help provide high-speed Internet access to 98% of Canadians by 2026 and achieve the national target of 100% access by 2030. Today, 94.8% of Canadian households have access to high-speed Internet, compared to just 79% in 2014.

In Manitoba , 85.4% of households currently have access to high-speed Internet.

Since 2015, the Government of Canada has invested more than $257 million in connectivity projects in Manitoba.

has invested more than in connectivity projects in . Over 800 Indigenous households have already gained access to high-speed Internet in Manitoba thanks to projects funded by the Universal Broadband Fund.

thanks to projects funded by the Universal Broadband Fund. Indigenous women, girls and Two-Spirit and gender-diverse people are more likely to go missing or be murdered than those who are non-Indigenous. Better connectivity means more tools in moments of danger, helping victims of violence access critical online resources and get help when they need it most.

