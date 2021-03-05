FLORENCEVILLE-BRISTOL, NB, March 5, 2021 /CNW/ - The governments of Canada and New Brunswick recognize the disproportionate ways that COVID-19 has impacted smaller and rural communities across the province, and are making strategic investments in infrastructure to meet the unique needs of these municipalities as they prepare to recover from the pandemic.

The Honourable Dominic LeBlanc, President of the Queen's Privy Council for Canada, Minister of Intergovernmental Affairs and Member of Parliament for Beauséjour, on behalf of the Honourable Maryam Monsef, Minister for Women and Gender Equality and Rural Economic Development; the Honourable Margaret Johnson, Minister of Agriculture, Aquaculture and Fisheries and Member of the Legislative Assembly for Carleton-Victoria, on behalf the Honourable Gary Crossman, Minister responsible for the Regional Development Corporation; and his Worship Karl Curtis, Mayor of Florenceville-Bristol, announced funding to expand the Northern Carleton Civic Centre with a new multipurpose facility. Richard Bragdon, Member of Parliament for Tobique—Mactaquac, was also in attendance.

The new facility will allow the residents of Florenceville-Bristol and surrounding regions to have access to an expanded suite of programs and services. The project will see a new multipurpose facility added to the existing centre, and will include gymnastics facilities, an open gymnasium, an indoor walking track, and a multipurpose room.

The Government of Canada is investing more than $5.5 million in this $9.2 million project through the Rural and Northern Infrastructure Stream (RNIS) of the Investing in Canada infrastructure program. The balance of the funding will come from private donors led by a significant gift from the McCain Foundation and individual McCain family members, as well as a contribution from the Town of Florenceville-Bristol.

Quotes

"Rural communities are an integral part of our country, and have been significantly impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic. Today's investment into the expansion of the Northern Carleton Civic Centre will make new programs and services available those living in Florenceville-Bristol and surrounding regions, and strengthen these already vibrant communities for years to come. We will continue investing in infrastructure projects like this one across the country, because we know that when our small communities thrive – Canada is stronger."

The Honourable Dominic LeBlanc, President of the Queen's Privy Council for Canada, Minister of Intergovernmental Affairs and Member of Parliament for Beauséjour, on behalf of the Honourable Maryam Monsef, Minister for Women and Gender Equality and Rural Economic Development

"The expansion of the Northern Carleton Civic will be a tremendous benefit to the residents of Florenceville-Bristol and the entire region. Today's announcement is a celebration of hard work, planning, local leadership and cooperation between all levels of government."

The Honourable Margaret Johnson, Minister of Agriculture, Aquaculture and Fisheries and Member of the Legislative Assembly for Carleton-Victoria, on behalf of the Honourable Gary Crossman, Minister responsible for the Regional Development Corporation.

"This project will greatly enhance the quality of life of the residents of Florenceville-Bristol, as well as surrounding areas. This expansion to our Civic Centre will make this complex the hub of our region year-round, and we are very excited to add these recreational components to our facility."

His Worship Karl Curtis, Mayor of Florenceville-Bristol

"The McCain Foundation believes that strong communities are fostered through civic engagement of all kinds. The expansion of the Northern Carleton Civic Centre offers new opportunities for recreation and community programs to all residents of Florenceville- Bristol and the surrounding areas. The Foundation is happy to provide our support for this facility that encourages a healthy active lifestyle."

Linda McCain, Board Chair, The McCain Foundation

Quick facts

Through the Investing in Canada infrastructure plan, the Government of Canada is investing more than $180 billion over 12 years in public transit projects, green infrastructure, social infrastructure, trade and transportation routes, and Canada's rural and northern communities.

infrastructure plan, the Government of is investing more than over 12 years in public transit projects, green infrastructure, social infrastructure, trade and transportation routes, and rural and northern communities. $2 billion of this funding is supporting infrastructure projects that meet the unique needs of rural and northern communities like facilities to support food security, local access roads and enhanced broadband connectivity.

The Government of Canada has invested more than $535 million in 305 infrastructure projects across New Brunswick under the Investing in Canada plan.

Associated links

Investing in Canada Plan Project Map:

http://www.infrastructure.gc.ca/map

Federal infrastructure investments on New Brunswick:

https://www.infrastructure.gc.ca/plan/prog-proj-nb-eng.html

Investing in Canada: Canada's Long-Term Infrastructure Plan:

http://www.infrastructure.gc.ca/plan/icp-publication-pic-eng.html

Rural Opportunity, National Prosperity: An Economic Development Strategy for Rural Canada:

https://www.infrastructure.gc.ca/rural/strat-eng.html

Follow us on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, and LinkedIn

Web: Infrastructure Canada

SOURCE Infrastructure Canada

For further information: Marie-Pier Baril, Press Secretary, Office of the Minister for Women and Gender Equality and Rural Economic Development, 613-295-8123, [email protected]; Mary-Anne Corbyn-Hurley, Communications Director, Regional Development Corporation, Tel.: 506-429-2624, [email protected]; Media Relations, Infrastructure Canada, 613-960-9251, Toll free: 1-877-250-7154, Email: [email protected]

Related Links

www.infrastructure.gc.ca

