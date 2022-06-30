Exercise caution before using Relm Insurance Limited in Bermuda

TORONTO, June 30, 2022 /CNW/ - The Financial Services Regulatory Authority of Ontario (FSRA) is warning consumers to refrain from using Relm Insurance Limited in Bermuda to obtain insurance. The company is not licensed to conduct insurance business in Ontario.

Relm Insurance Limited is located at Canon's Court, 22 Victoria Street, Hamilton, HM-12, Bermuda, and advertising through its website www.relminsurance.com.

It has been reported that Relm Insurance Limited is advertising the sale of insurance products in Ontario without a valid licence.

FSRA encourages consumers to exercise caution if they are contacted by the company or anyone using the above website and claiming to represent the company.

In Ontario, only a FSRA-licensed insurance agent, corporate insurance agency, or an insurance company can sell insurance products.

FSRA regulates insurance agents to safeguard public confidence and trust in Ontario's financial services. If consumers obtain services and products through individuals or companies not licensed by FSRA, they are not protected under the applicable Acts and Regulations.

Consumers are also encouraged to check the public registry to ensure they work with a licensed insurance agent.

