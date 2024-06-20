TORONTO, June 20, 2024 /CNW/ - Ontario Lottery and Gaming Corporation (OLG) is thrilled to introduce TRIPLE MILLIONS – an exciting, new lottery game designed with our players' feedback in mind. OLG's TRIPLE MILLIONS game includes 408 prizes ranging from $1,000 to $1 million, with three early bird prizes of $50,000.

What sets TRIPLE MILLIONS apart is its raffle-style game structure, guaranteeing that all prizes will be won. Tickets are available at OLG retailers across Ontario from now until August 29, 2024. Purchase before July 25, 2024 to get in on a $50,000 Early Bird draw!

"At OLG, we're player obsessed. We continue to launch new and exciting games inspired by what our customers want – they asked for more prizing and guaranteed winners, and we delivered," says Nancy Kennedy, OLG's Chief Lottery and Customer Officer. "TRIPLE MILLIONS is the latest in a series of fresh, fun games that like all OLG products, gives back to communities across the province."

Profits from TRIPLE MILLIONS are reinvested into Ontario to support key government priorities like health care, the treatment and prevention of problem gambling, and support for amateur athletes. As one of the largest non-tax revenue generators for the province, OLG delivered $2.5 billion back to Ontario last fiscal year, with the sale of lottery tickets making up almost half of that amount.

OLG promotes responsible gambling and is committed to helping players create and maintain smart play habits. PlaySmart, OLG's award-winning program, helps players enjoy games in a responsible way.

