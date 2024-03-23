Exciting Escapades in Taiwan Await Canadians as Taiwan Tourism Showcases the Heart of Asia at The Outdoor Adventure Show in Vancouver and Calgary

VANCOUVER, March 23, 2024 /CNW/ -- This month, the Taiwan Tourism Administration (TTA) made a significant impression at Canada's largest series of exhibitions dedicated to outdoor enthusiasts, The Outdoor Adventure Show, with booths in Vancouver (March 2-3) and Calgary (March 16-17). With China Airlines and One Dream Travel participating in both events, and Lion Travel, SITA World Tours, and Supera Tours also in Vancouver, the Taiwan booths offered visitors a deep dive into the vibrant culture, natural beauty, and adventurous spirit of Taiwan.

Canadians visiting the booths explored the wonders of Taiwan by playing TTA's Taiwanese Pinball game, collecting prizes, Taiwan-branded gifts and plenty of information to take home. The shows' many biking enthusiasts were particularly keen to learn about Taiwan's extensive cycling routes. With the ability to ride around the main island in approximately 10 days, cyclists have an unparalleled opportunity to experience Taiwan's scenic vistas. A dedicated guide to biking in Taiwan is available online at bit.ly/TaiwanBikeGuide .

TTA also promoted two signature programs during the shows:

Free Half-Day Tours: Transit passengers with 7- to 24-hour layovers can participate in complimentary 4-hour tours of northern Taiwan . With morning, afternoon, and evening itineraries, travelers can enjoy diverse experiences over multiple stopovers. Book your tour at halfdaytour.taiwan.net.tw .

Through innovative engagement in exhibitions like the Outdoor Adventure Show, TTA invites the world to explore Taiwan's breathtaking landscapes, rich culture, and friendly communities.

ABOUT TAIWAN TOURISM ADMINISTRATION

The Taiwan Tourism Administration is the official government agency of Taiwan (R.O.C.) responsible for domestic and international tourism policy development and execution. The Canadian market is managed by the San Francisco branch of TTA. The marketing slogans currently in use for Taiwan are "Time for Taiwan" and "The Heart of Asia", while the official ambassador of the TTA is OhBear, a cartoon Formosan Black Bear, the national animal of Taiwan. For more information, visit eng.taiwan.net.tw .

