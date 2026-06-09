Exceptional artists and guests at the heart of the 2026 Canada Day National Noon Ceremony

The Canada Day noon event promises to be exceptional.

GATINEAU, QC, June 9, 2026 /CNW/ - Today, the Honourable Marc Miller, Minister of Canadian Identity and Culture and Minister responsible for Official Languages, unveiled the official program for the Canada Day 2026 National Noon Ceremony.

This national ceremony will kick off the Canada Day celebrations. The unifying, family-friendly event will highlight the major achievements of the past year, as well as the important moments that have shaped our history and continue to define our cultures, our languages and our identity.

Through a Canada-wide broadcast, the ceremony will be available for free to the whole population, so that people of all ages--wherever they may be--can take part in this major celebration.

This festive moment will bring together on stage a diverse lineup of artists who will get you dancing and singing along to home-grown music, including:

Artists

Alessia Cara

Loud

TOBi

Adrian Sutherland

Naomi

Éléonore Lagacé

Alicia Blore

Alexandre (Douzie) Tétrault

Deantha Edmunds

Julianna Labelle

Special guests

Jeremy Hansen – the first Canadian to go around the Moon on the Artemis II mission.

Rick Hansen – on the 40th anniversary of his Man in Motion tour, which has become a symbol of perseverance, inclusion and self-improvement.

Olympic and Paralympic athletes – elite athletes who represented Canada at the Milano Cortina 2026 Olympic and Paralympic Games.

Order of Canada recipients – Canadians honoured for their outstanding contribution to the country.

Hosts

Julie St-Pierre

Melissa O'Neil

On the program

Throughout the ceremony, audiences will enjoy a deeply Canadian experience, punctuated by musical performances, dance numbers, inspiring personal accounts and special guest appearances. The celebrations will also be marked by iconic moments, including an Order of Canada Investiture Ceremony highlighting the exceptional contributions of Canadians, the playing of the national anthem, and a spectacular flyover by the Snowbirds.

How to see the ceremony

In person

To be at the heart of the action, the public is invited to LeBreton Flats Park, where the ceremony will begin at noon (ET). It will also be broadcast live on giant screens at the official sites at Parliament Hill and in front of the Supreme Court of Canada.

Online or on television

In Canada and around the world, you will be able to take part in the celebrations via live broadcasts on ICI RDI, ICI Télé, ICI TOU.TV, Radio-Canada.ca, the Radio-Canada Info YouTube channel, CBC Television, CBC News Network, CBC Gem, CBC Radio One, the CBC News streaming channel and the CBC News YouTube channel.

Follow us on social media

Get the latest Canada Day news and share your pride all year round, especially on July 1. Join the conversation on our platforms.

Facebook: @CdnHeritage | @Patrimoinecdn

X: @CdnHeritage | @Patrimoinecdn

YouTube: @CdnHeritage | @PatrimoineCdn

Instagram: @cdn.heritage | @patrimoine.cdn

Quotes

"The annual National Noon Ceremony is an event not to be missed, bringing us together from coast to coast to coast to celebrate Canadians, as well as the achievements and values that shape our country. Whether you're taking part in events in your community or in Canada's capital region, I hope many of you will celebrate what unites us, our diversity and our Canadian pride."

--The Honourable Marc Miller, Minister of Canadian Identity and Culture and Minister responsible for Official Languages

Quick Facts

The National Noon Ceremony begins at noon (ET) on July 1, at LeBreton Flats Park in Ottawa. The event is free and open to the public.

The ceremony will be broadcast across Canada on CBC and Radio-Canada channels and platforms.

For a second year, the National Noon Ceremony will include an Order of Canada Investiture Ceremony. The Order of Canada is one of the country's highest honours, recognizing the outstanding contributions of Canadians to our country.

To get in the mood for the celebrations, listen to the Spotify playlist and the Stingray music channel. Here you can discover the music of the artists who will be performing on July 1.

Canadian Heritage would like to thank all the sponsors of Canada Day 2026: Tim Hortons, Giant Tiger, VIA Rail Canada, GoodLife Fitness, BeaverTails, the Ottawa Senators Hockey Club and Delta Hotels by Marriott Ottawa City Centre.

Associated Links

Canada Day

National Noon Ceremony

Canada Day 2026 Spotify playlist

Canada Day 2026 Stingray music channel

SOURCE Canadian Heritage

Contacts: For more information (media only), please contact: Hermine Landry, Press Secretary, Office of the Minister of Canadian Identity and Culture and Minister responsible for Official Languages, [email protected]; Media Relations, Canadian Heritage, [email protected]